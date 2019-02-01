Gauri Khan stuns at Lakme Fashion Week 2019. See pics of LFW showstoppers, other celebs

Gauri Khan attended Lakme Fashion Week summer/resort 2019 on Thursday, wearing what most would define as business attire. Keeping to her signature sultry-but-classy look, Gauri added interest to her black and white dress by styling it with a statement belt by designer label, YSL, which pulled the entire look together. The interior designer, and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, was spotted wearing a Sachin & Babi dress, priced at Rs 42,315. Gauri’s dress featured a plunging V neck, a relaxed dolman sleeve bodice in satin and a knit trumpet skirt that hit above the knee. Take a look at Gauri Khan’s LFW 2019 dress, which she paired with Christian Louboutin pumps, in the photos ahead:

Gauri Khan wears the sleek look confidently. Now, is this dress something that is office appropriate for the average working woman? Maybe not, unless you love to push the envelope. But like Gauri, a look like this could be worn to a classy night out with friends, or could be fashioned to attend a date after work. And like Gauri Khan, you’re guaranteed to turn heads. Along with her, many other celebrities, including, actor Neha Dhupia, attended day 1 and day 2 of LFW 2019 and they didn’t skimp on their outfits in the least bit. They all had one thing in common: An effortlessly chic sense of style with their fashion week-worthy designer bags, statement heels, and covetable shades. From It prints to cool layering techniques, keep scrolling to see the best-dressed celebrities from Lakme Fashion Week summer/resort 2019, whose sartorially savvy looks you could try to emulate:

Yami Gautam walked the ramp for designer label, Gauri & Nainika at Lakme Fashion Week 2019

Neha Dhupia wore a Chola By Sohaya Misra ensemble at Lakme Fashion Week 2019

Yami Gautam wore an Anita Dongre ensemble for the designer’s show at Lakme Fashion Week 2019, while Aahana Kumra was spotted at the Péro show. (Lakme Fashion Week 2019)

Pooja Hegde and Saiyami Kher at designer Anita Dongre’s fashion show at Lakme Fashion Week 2019. (Lakme Fashion Week 2019)

Ankita Lokhande and Kim Sharma at designer Varun Bahl’s fashion show at Lakme Fashion Week 2019. (Lakme Fashion Week 2019)

Lakme Fashion Week summer/resort 2019 began on Wednesday in Mumbai, and concludes on Sunday, February 3. Bollywood actor Tabu and filmmaker Karan Johar were the showstoppers for fashion designer Gaurav Gupta’s opening show at the iconic Royal Opera House. While Tabu looked ethereal in a grey off-shoulder gown, Karan Johar was dressed in black and red.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 14:38 IST