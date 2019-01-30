Tabu, Karan Johar give a magical start to Lakmé Fashion Week summer/resort 2019. See pics

Bollywood actor Tabu and filmmaker Karan Johar were the showstoppers for fashion designer Gaurav Gupta’s opening show for the Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) summer/resort 2019 at the iconic venue, Royal Opera House, which continues to hold significance in the cultural fabric of contemporary Mumbai. Karan Johar was dressed in black, with a red embellished blazer adding spunk to the look. Meanwhile, Tabu, riding high on the success of her film, AndhaDhun, looked ethereal in a grey off-shoulder ensemble. There was one thing common between them: The happiness of walking the ramp at the iconic Royal Opera House. Watch video:

For Karan Johar, walking the ramp at the Royal Opera House here brought back a flurry of childhood memories. After the show, he said: “This is very emotional moment for me. I have so many memories of watching movies in this particular space. Royal Opera House is where I have come as a child several times, watched movies, and I can’t believe that this has now transformed into this hugely iconic space... Just walking the ramp in this particular place makes me feel like life is completing an entire circle.”

While talking about life in circles and orbiting things that are beautiful, Karan Johar said these things make him think of Gaurav Gupta, whose work, he feels, comes with an edge. His bespoke line is called Unfolding. “It was unfolding with all the origamic structures, and then we did a lot of chikankari mixed with our techniques, and we used brocade. For me, it’s an unfolding of a new chapter as I mark 15 years of my brand,” the designer said.

The audience, which included Diana Penty, Pooja Hegde, Mandira Bedi, Mohit Marwah and many other celebrities, witnessed Gaurav Gupta’s vision of a glamorous, powerful spring 2019 through zardozi work, chikankari and handwoven brocade textiles. Merging embellishments and textiles in an innovative manner, Gaurav brought his expertise with origami folding and fluid structural construction for silhouettes that will be coveted by the global Indian millennials.

Introducing Lucknowi Chikankari for draped demi-couture dresses along with a vibrant yellow, known traditionally as Basanti, Gaurav included sun-kissed Banarasi brocades for deconstructed lehengas. The show divided into colours, started with pale blue then moved to midnight black, then fiery rose, soothing ivory and then to gorgeous brocade. The final unbelievably constructed vibrant yellow, wired, curved and moulded will-power gown was an arresting study in construction and grandeur that only Gaurav can visualise.

A mélange of dresses, pantsuits, saree gowns and eveningwear classics were dappled with zardosi, Chikankari and hand-woven brocades. The embroidery was specially crafted as 3D flowers in delicate organza and soft georgette, blossomed all over the garments along with a discreet splash of crystals. The construction was extreme with a scaffold-like inspiration; while the colour card kept the Chikankari craft in mind and therefore stayed true to timeless pastels like yellow, ivory, rose and powder blue.

The tucked, draped and folded skirts, asymmetric mini, embroidered yokes and sleeves for slinky gowns, the neo sari with a beaded bustier and the sensational sari gowns were breath taking. The swirling cape over a pant suit and a pair of black and red identical gowns kept the show in a high voltage state. Sleeves soared upward from shoulders, while sharply tailored jackets were worn with draped trousers.

The Indian bridal wear was given the Gaurav Gupta touch as heavily embellished skirts with 3D appliqués were worn with intricately draped blouses. At times, a discreet transparency appeared for the creations to add a hint of mystery. Menswear followed in a similar fashion. Glittering black tuxedos, some with shimmering lapels, zippered tailcoats, a red biker’s jacket, stylish brocade dinner jacket, as well as pin tucked and moulded lapels and shoulder detailing offered the western wear options. The Indian option came in the form of a long regal sherwani with a hint of glitter that will prove ideal wedding wear.

“LFW is getting increasingly progressive every year, and becoming more interesting. Look at this magical place, and Tabu opening the show has been so beautiful for me. She is one of the most phenomenal artistes that we have in the country today, and someone who is so talented and is a timeless beauty. And as an individual, she is herself. So is Karan... That’s why they’re my perfect muses, because they are both breaking rules, living life by their own rules and setting new standards, setting new cultural definitions, and that for me is exciting. I resonate with that a lot,” Gaurav Gupta said after his show.

However, the elegance of Tabu and exuberance of Karan Johar in creations by couturier Gaurav Gupta couldn’t steal the thunder of poetess Navkirat Sodhi who performed, while suspended on an aerial harness at the Royal Opera House, which rolled out the red carpet for the opening show of the Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) Summer-Resort 2019 in Mumbai.

Sodhi introduced the show with spoken prose, illustrating fashion designer Gaurav Gupta’s creative spirit, as he embarks on his 15th year in the industry this year. She recited Kill Pain With Couture, while performing mid-air in a dramatic, self-embroidered bustier worn over an elongated sheer skirt which lent more drama to the show. Take a look:

The Delhi-based designer, who has made a comeback to LFW after four years, said it has been “very exciting” for him to be back in Mumbai for a show that has turned progressive and interesting. “The poetess who was up... 20 ft above the ground, was my best friend for 20 years. It was emotional for me. Her poetry for me is the best poetry in the world... It is esoteric and so becoming,” Gupta said. Lakmé Fashion Week summer/resort 2019 begins from Wednesday, and will conclude on Sunday, February 3.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

