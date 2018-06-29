Alia, Priyanka, Gauri, best-dressed celebs at Shloka-Akash Ambani pre-engagement bash
From Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Gauri-Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Bollywood’s most stylish A-list couples brought their fashion game to the pre-engagement party Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted for their son Akash and his fiancee Shloka Mehta in Mumbai on Thursday.fashion and trends Updated: Jun 29, 2018 14:13 IST
Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani’s engagement ceremony is on Saturday. But on Thursday, Nita and Mukesh Ambani kickstarted the festivities by hosting a grand pre-engagement sangeet for their son Akash and his fiancee at their residence in Mumbai. Shloka and Akash had exchanged rings in Goa in March in a private ceremony.
And even though our engagement invitations got lost in the mail, we’re living vicariously through all of the celebrity guests — including new and happening couples, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. The pre-engagement party guest list featured quite a few famous faces, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan. As expected, they all looked smashing. And judging by the looks that got posted on Instagram, the night’s looks were the literal definition of ‘dressed to the nines.’
So let’s look at all the fancy outfits from the big, fat Ambani pre-engagement party, shall we?
Shloka Mehta wore a Sabyasachi lehenga hand-embroidered with chiffon appliqués, cut-glass beads and zardosi. She accessorised with custom jewellery in uncut diamonds, gold and Japanese baroque pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection.
Gauri Khan in a Falguni Shane Peacock applique anarkali
Priyanka Chopra in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Amrapali Jewels
Alia Bhatt in a handloom Manish Malhotra saree with floral motifs and an embellished border
Isha Ambai is pretty in pink in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Nita Ambani in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Karan Johar in Manish Malhotra
Ranbir Kapoor in an Ivory resham thread embroidery matka silk bundi paired with a striped pattern kantha kurta & churidaar from Rohit Bal Official
