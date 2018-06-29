Alia, Priyanka, Gauri, best-dressed celebs at Shloka-Akash Ambani pre-engagement bash

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani’s engagement ceremony is on Saturday. But on Thursday, Nita and Mukesh Ambani kickstarted the festivities by hosting a grand pre-engagement sangeet for their son Akash and his fiancee at their residence in Mumbai. Shloka and Akash had exchanged rings in Goa in March in a private ceremony.

And even though our engagement invitations got lost in the mail, we’re living vicariously through all of the celebrity guests — including new and happening couples, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. The pre-engagement party guest list featured quite a few famous faces, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan. As expected, they all looked smashing. And judging by the looks that got posted on Instagram, the night’s looks were the literal definition of ‘dressed to the nines.’

So let’s look at all the fancy outfits from the big, fat Ambani pre-engagement party, shall we?

A post shared by Liesel Duarte (@knottedupweddings) on Jun 29, 2018 at 12:41am PDT

Shloka Mehta wore a Sabyasachi lehenga hand-embroidered with chiffon appliqués, cut-glass beads and zardosi. She accessorised with custom jewellery in uncut diamonds, gold and Japanese baroque pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection.

A post shared by Falguni Shane Peacock India (@falgunishanepeacockindia) on Jun 28, 2018 at 5:53am PDT

Gauri Khan in a Falguni Shane Peacock applique anarkali

A post shared by संजय कुमार दौहलिया (@shnoy09) on Jun 28, 2018 at 7:54am PDT

Priyanka Chopra in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Amrapali Jewels

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Jun 28, 2018 at 6:45am PDT

Alia Bhatt in a handloom Manish Malhotra saree with floral motifs and an embellished border

A post shared by Vardan Nayak (@vardannayak) on Jun 28, 2018 at 7:51am PDT

Isha Ambai is pretty in pink in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

A post shared by Mickey Contractor (@mickeycontractor) on Jun 28, 2018 at 8:26am PDT

Nita Ambani in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 28, 2018 at 4:51am PDT

Karan Johar in Manish Malhotra

A post shared by Priyanka & Kazim (@the.vainglorious) on Jun 28, 2018 at 6:03am PDT

Ranbir Kapoor in an Ivory resham thread embroidery matka silk bundi paired with a striped pattern kantha kurta & churidaar from Rohit Bal Official

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more