Aahana Kumra to turn showstopper at Lakmé Fashion Week summer/resort 2019

The Accidental Prime Minister actor Aahana Kumra will walk the ramp as a showstopper for the designer label, Gazal Mishra, at the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) summer/resort 2019. She will showcase a creation from Mishra’s collection, titled, Ateeba, in Mumbai on Friday. “I am looking forward to her outfit and I am excited because this is the first time that I will be walking at Lakme Fashion Week. I am looking forward to it,” Aahana said.

Gazal Mishra’s LFW collection, Ateeba, is about delicate play of pastel palette with hand embroideries. Each piece involves craftsmanship along with extensive development of traditional hand embroidery techniques. Made with natural fibres and fluid in shape, the collection is handmade and crafted by various craftsmen. On what fashion means to her, Aahana Kumra said: “Fashion in today’s time has actually become very comfortable and that is what most designers look at when they are making their clothes because they have started making their garments very wearable and relatable... People are looking for comfort first in fashion.”

Lakmé Fashion Week summer/resort 2019 began from Wednesday, and will conclude on Sunday, February 3. Bollywood actor Tabu and filmmaker Karan Johar were the showstoppers for fashion designer Gaurav Gupta’s opening show for the Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) summer/resort 2019 at the iconic venue, Royal Opera House, in Mumbai on Tuesday. While Tabu looked ethereal in a grey off-shoulder gown, Karan Johar was dressed in black and red.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 16:18 IST