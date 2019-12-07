Priyanka Chopra or Babita Phogat: Which Sabyasachi bride wore the red lehenga better

fashion-and-trends

Indian woman wrestler Babita Phogat, on whom the movie Dangal is based, tied the knot with fellow wrestler Vivek Suhag. The Commonwealth Games 2010 gold medalist tied the knot on Sunday with Suhag. The wedding rituals and ceremonies were conducted at their ancestral village Balali in Haryana. Babita became a household name after the Amir Khan starrer released, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra played the iconic sisters duo, Geeta and Babita Phogat.

Babita got married in the gorgeous red lehenga by ace couturierSabyasachi Mukherjee which was also seen on Priyanka Chopra Jonas when she married Nick Jonas last year.

Babita wore minimal make-up, heavy jewellery and lots of bright red bangles on her wrists, and looked absolutely stunning. Priyanka wore a bindi, maatha patti, heavy kaleeres, a nose ring and lots of jewellery to complete her look.

Babita also took extra steps -- quite literally -- to endorse the cause of the girl child: She took one extra ‘phera’ at her marriage. The couple is said to have taken eight -- instead of customary seven -- rounds around the sacred fire to support the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and her sister Gita Phogat had tweeted congratulatory messages. Geeta also shared the pictures from the wedding, wherein the bride is seen wearing a red lehenga. Aamir Khan wrote on @aamir_khan: “Dear @BabitaPhogat, wishing you and @SuhagVivek a happy, healthy and fulfilling marriage together. Love.”

The government’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign aims to create awareness about the welfare of girls in the country. The Phogat sisters have earned international name and fame on the mat. The family gained a near-cult status after the release of Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’.

Every bride looks stunning on her wedding day, so it’s impossible for us to decide who wore the Sabyasachi lehenga better. Who wore it better according to you?

