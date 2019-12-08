Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor: Best and worst dressed celebrities this week

fashion-and-trends

What is it about Bollywood celebrities that excites populations all around the world? The craze with which people obsess over celebrities is quite unreal, and in India they are given almost God-like status. It could be their onscreen personas, their larger-than-life lives, their well-maintained physique, their inspirational lives and even their sense of style. In the past few years, even before Sonam Kapoor Ahuja went all out with her style game, celebrities would inspire masses, in fact even Govinda’s over-the-top outfits from the ’90s managed to inspire the masses for quite some time. So, as tradition goes, let us dig into this week’s fashion scorecard and find out which celebrities dressed their best, and whose looks were a poor, sorry mess. From Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif, to Nupur Sanon and Akshara Hassan, here is the list for this week’s best and worst dressed celebs. Read on:

Ranveer Singh

Always the fashionista, Ranveer Singh once again managed to impress us with his quirky style. Dressed in Sabyasachi Mukherji from head to toe, the actor’s look was inspiring. From the big hair, the retro sunnies and the vintage vibe of the outfit. We loved it all!

Katrina Kaif

Katrina’s beauty is quite something, and she looks even more stunning in traditional wear in hues of pink and red. So we were absolutely delighted when Katrina donned this gorgeous light pink Tarun Tahiliani saree, the actor had her hair in loose waves and sported minimal make-up with the heavily embroidered saree.

Malaika Arora

While many celebrities managed to impress us with their outfits at the recent Fashion and Glamour awards, it was Malaika’s outfit that was just unforgettable for us. The high-necked shimmery Atelier Zuhra outfit was a complete winner, and Malaika was styled to perfect as well. We are absolutely loving that Malaika is channelling her inner Jennifer Lopez/Beyonce these days with all her uber glam outfits.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s saree game is going pretty strong, the actor wore a gorgeous bright yellow Manish Malhotra piece which completely blew us over. While her saree was beautiful, it was the unique blouse with its billowy sleeves that did a number on us.

Nupur Sanon

While Kriti has really upped her style game of late, and we are absolutely in love with all the sarees and traditional looks she has been sporting, we wish sister Nupur would also put her fashionable foot forward. This highly ruffled gown by Rudraksh Dwivedi is a total sin, the colour, the pattern, just everything falls flat for Nupur. And we have seen designs by Rudraksh Dwivedi, so we know just how great his designs can be.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi who is usually spotted in simple clothes and minimal make-up gave us a bit of surprise when she joined the Manish Malhotra sequinned saree bandwagon, following Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, and many others. Janhvi opted for a lilacish- pink coloured version of the saree, wearing a bikini blouse, her hair in big curls, the young actor flashed her pearly whites for the camera.

Akshara Hassan

Another look that fell flat at the Glamour awards was Kamal Hassan and Sarika’s daughter, and also Shruti Hassan’s sister, Akshara! From the gown to the styling, there were just too many things wrong with her outfit, and it takes a whole boat load of bad styling to make a beautiful girl not look like herself.

Which looks were the best or worst according to you?

