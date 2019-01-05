Happy Birthday Deepika: Deepika Padukone belongs to the colour red, as much as red belongs to her, here’s why

There isn’t enough that has already been spoken about Deepika Padukone’s style and how she spreads magic whether she’s on the red carpet or playing someone on screen. Her acting prowess has got her the accolades over the years but it’s her style evolution that truly takes the cake. More so, it’s like the cherry on top of a beautiful picture of a sumptuous cake. On Deepika’s 33rd birthday today, here’s why we think that despite all her fashionable trysts, she belongs to the colour red as much as red belongs to her.

Here’s listing all her looks we’ve loved over the years, in order of preference:

Her wedding look:

Orange, light pink, white and gold, red - Designer Sabyasachi shared the first pictures from the Deep-Veer wedding in early November. Deepika wore all orange paired with statement earrings in gold. This was followed by the wedding looks, when she wore white and gold for her Konkani wedding followed by all red Sabyasachi bespoke lehenga for the Anand Karaj ceremony.

Her receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai:

Her Bangalore reception had Deepika wearing a gold hued saree that was presented to her by her mother. The Mumbai reception had her shining in white and gold once again. The key takeaway from this look was the long trail that she sported. Cut to the second Mumbai reception, when she wore a red gown that trailed behind her at the start of the evening. In the pictures we saw from the after-party, Deepika let go of the trail and kept it totally comfy in a knee length dressed paired with... wait for it... white shoes!

Cannes 2018:

We’ve all spoken about the hot pink gown she wore which got a mixed reaction on the internet. We loved the colour on her, its style and the panache with which she carried this marginally bizarre outfit on the red carpet. Beyonce has recently worn a similar gown and fans on the internet went crazy.

She also wore a breezy gown for a day event at Cannes 2018 that everyone would love to own and wear for a brunch or a day out with your girls.

What we totally loved was the violet pantsuit she sported. The overall look was smart and chic proving that the pantsuit doesn’t just have a place amidst your probably boring work clothes.

Met Gala 2018:

It was all red once again when she wore this pretty gown designed by Prabal Gurung for Met Gala 2018.

Various photoshoots for fashion magazines and appearances:

A picture to prove how the colour sits on Deepika as much as she adds grace to this not-so-easy-to-carry-off shade.

In her films:

In Bajirao Mastani, in a scene where Mastani talks about her love for Bajirao, she is seen wearing a cherry red long kurta which was paired with a sharara of the same colour. She looked like a vision as the fierce warrior princess who isn’t afraid of showing her vulnerability in equal measure. She wore several beautiful attires throughout the film and it’s not like they didn’t suit her in any way, but the red once again, was the cherry on top.

It was in Cocktail that her style sense could be placed across the spectrum. From making an orange bikini look so chic, to a salwar kameez, to a black dress she is wearing as she enters one of the nightclubs she visited, to a mauve jumpsuit, it all worked for her like a dream! For every girl, this film was no less a fashion catalogue, and we loved it.

It was in Break Ke Baad and Bachna Ae Haseeno, that her entries in red were the most noteworthy. The short red kaftan went well as a perfect beach party wear that she paired with denim shorts, a long neckpiece (the owl that became so popular back then) and hoops which have come back with a bang since last season. Her wavy hair completed the look. In the latter movie, it was a short baby-doll dress in red that she wears to a party hosted by the male protagonist of the film. Strangely, it was one of those scenes that I had imagined she should wear red (because I love the colour) and voila! there she was.

Here’s wishing Deepika Padukone a colourful year ahead or one with a variant of reds all over because it’s her 33rd and we’re always ready to celebrate fashion.

Do you think red is Deepika’s colour too or have another suggestion? Let’s discuss.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 11:36 IST