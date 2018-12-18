Best Deepika Padukone looks in 2018: Deepika’s sartorial choices stood out this year

Deepika Padukone has been the go-to fashionista whose looks we’ve always awaited, whatever the event, whatever the time zone. Even before her Bollywood debut, back in 2007, she knew what she could carry and look like a diva in whatever she wore. She’s made sarees the young woman’s choice of clothing yet again and while we’ve seen her fashion statement evolving over the years, it’s her looks as a bride that had us asking for more. It’s no wonder that most of us would have revisited hers and her husband, Ranveer Singh’s Instagram profiles time and again, sometimes even zoomed into to check out her complete look. Designer Sabyasachi even shared videos behind the making of her lehenga and the highlight were the words, “Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava”, written in Devnagri script.

Over the years, having tracked Bollywood fashion closely, Deepika Padukone has shone in the colour red in almost everything she’s worn. So at her wedding she didn’t disappoint at all! The lehenga at the Anand Karaj was red, her dress at the wedding party thrown by Ranveer’s sister had roses embroidered in red, and her dress at the reception too was a shimmery cherry red. And the trend continued at Isha Ambani’s wedding functions recently when Deepika wore a maroon (a deeper shade of red) saree with a halter-neck blouse. Even more recently, Sabyasachi dressed her in yet another red dress that she wore to an award function.

The best part through all this was simple make-up that Deepika wore which didn’t look garish and out of place. At the recently held Star Screen Awards, she entered the red carpet in an all-Black Gothic look complemented by her husband, Ranveer Singh, in a character close to the title of his soon-to-release film.

This year, we have seen the Padamaavat star sport a variety of patterns, silhouettes, and cuts. From powerful pant-suits to sportswear, from embellished gowns to fitted monochrome dresses, Deepika Padukone did not disappoint us as she has begun to explore different style patterns as far as dressing up is concerned.

Reds and pinks remained a favourite for Deepika at Cannes and Met Gala this year. The hot pink custom-made gown by Ashi Studio that Deepika sported at Cannes was also seen on Beyonce recently. Her red gown at Met Gala was designed by ace-designer Prabal Gurung and it perfectly complemented her svelte figure and fashionista vibe.

Take a look at some of Deepika’s looks that we fell in love with in 2018:

Which one (or more) of these Deepika Padukone looks is your favourite?

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 19:39 IST