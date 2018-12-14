The rise of the veil: Priyanka, Deepika and Isha had one thing common during their wedding celebrations

2018 has been the year of big fat Indian weddings and all eyes were on who wore what for their wedding functions. Wedding wear has always been on the radar in terms of how we would like to see our favourite celebrities on their big day and the designers they pick to get the perfect look. Deepika Padukone chose Sabyasachi, Abu Sandeep and Zuhair Murad for her wedding day and reception looks. Priyanka Chopra also chose Sabyasachi, Abu Sandeep and for her white wedding she chose Ralph Lauren for her wedding gown and she looked magnificent. Isha Ambani chose Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra and Abu Sandeep for her wedding functions.

One thing that was common between the choices of silhouettes apart from designers was the long, beautiful veil seen in all the three weddings. Deepika sported the veil in her reception looks where she wore a custom-made red Zuhair Murad gown which also had a long, dramatic veil that really stood out in the complete ensemble. Priyanka for her White Wedding ceremony wore a custom-made Ralph Lauren wedding gown― sporting a 75-foot-long veil carried by an array of people down the aisle.

Isha Ambani wore her mother’s wedding sari that was reinvented by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, pleated and enhanced with zardozi borders. She also wore a long veiled dupatta that created a magnificent trail as she walked with her brothers to the wedding ceremony.

The time-honoured fashionable veil seems to be everyone’s favourite right now and it is not only understood as an additional accessory but it also adds to the trend of power dressing during weddings as it takes a certain garment’s appeal and aesthetic to the next level, adding a quotient of regality. In ancient cultures, the veil was worn as a symbol of respectability, morality and high status in the social and cultural context. If we look back, historically, the veil was associated with gender and generation especially defining the evolving status of women in the society. The veil was also seen in works of many designers across the world as it not only added drama to their narrative and design philosophy but, also brought in a sense of power as far as female dressing is concerned.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 14:57 IST