Star Screen Awards 2018: Deepika Ranveer nail the power couple look, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif keep it stylish and chic

After a series of high profile weddings this year where we got ample wedding fashion inspiration, the award season is upon us. Just when we were beginning to think we weren’t going to see any more of Bollywood celebrities dressed in their finest attire. The Star Screen Awards 2018 took place last night and celebrities came dressed sporting a variety of trends to steal the show at one of the most significant awards held in India.

Last night, the Star Screen Awards started the award season officially which had stars arrive in style and by and large fabulous. Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh complemented each other in quirky outfits. While Deepika’s all-black dress brought out a Gothic look, Ranveer’s outfit seemed close to his Simmba character. The tigers printed on his tuxedo was paired with a tiger locket that Ranveer was seen sporting with panache. If there was a type of fashion that Ranveer Singh could be categorised in, we’d call it Quirk Fashion or name the brand Wear The Quirk. Deepika Padukone carried off her chuda with this western outfit and looked every bit the diva she’s known to be. The top knot was fuss-free and highlighted her makeup, especially the smokey eyes. Her pearl jewellery balanced the all-black look.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who also performed at the event, arrived at the venue dressed in a pastel gown with a thigh-high slit. Her dewy makeup, light lipstick kept the look simplistic while the glitter makeup on her arms and legs added character to her complete look. The open hair with a side parting went well with this early-twenty-something girl look.

We loved what Alia Bhatt wore on the red carpet. Her nude-coloured gown, makeup and hair kept the girlish innocence intact that we love on Alia. Superstar Salman Khan stuck to his formal look in all-black while Katrina Kaif turned heads in a shimmery white ensemble. Her makeup might remind one of her look in the upcoming film, Zero. The heavy-kohl lined eyes added the drama that one needed with her all-white shimmer look. Her hair, however, would have looked better if tied in a side ponytail, that would lay focus on her features, her shapely jaw and her long neck.

The hosts of the night, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana, who were also on the Koffee couch (as the episode aired on TV last night), graced the red carpet wearing matching black tuxedos. Vicky’s smile will always make one swoon regardless of the attire and it is imperative that his smile is added as an imperative style checklist going forward. Ayushmann’s look was quite similar to what we saw on Koffee With Karan and those thick rimmed glasses added character to his real-life avatar where his movies have once again struck gold at the box office this year.

Neena Gupta, who has returned to the screen after several years could be seen in a saree and a chic bag. Shabana Azmi’s silk saree was one to look out for and the tang shade looked so pretty, perfect for a gloomy winter evening wear. She was clicked standing alongside Diana Penty, who wore a long black fishtail gown that enhanced her height and her perfect ten body. Rekha’s shimmer gold saree look was an addition to her signature style.

Also seen were Adah Sharma in a graphic printed saree, Daisy Shah, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Rajkummar Rao, Urmila Matondkar, Pankaj Tripathi with his wife, and Shraddha Kapoor. We feel Shraddha could have done with a simpler look for the red carpet as the traditional wear - a cyan lehenga-corset and the heavy jewellery went a tad OTT. Her dress had a lot of bling which could have been toned down with just a pair of statement earrings or a choker worn with studs since Shraddha’s petite frame demands that. We had recently spotted Shraddha in Mumbai in a baby-doll dress that she wore with white sneakers and the look was complete fashion inspo for every girl to look out for.

The year 2018 has been a significant year in terms of fashion and beauty trends, some new, some old and how they found a spot at the high-profile Bollywood weddings. Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Isha Ambani are seemingly bringing the mathapatti back in traditional wear while Priyanka Chopra proved how colours can be owned when you add a bit of personality to your complete style. After being dressed by Abu-Sandeep, Sabyasachi and Ralph Lauren for her wedding affair, she sported a shell-pink sophisticated lehenga-corset for Isha Ambani’s wedding. She was also seen in a multicoloured dress preceded by pastel-shaded straight dress that she wore for the launch of the dating app, Bumble in India, that she’s also an investor in. Most recently, she’s been spotted wearing a cherry red corduroy pantsuit that makes her the perfect boss lady that she’s always been known to be as she returned to NYC.

What did you think of the looks last night on the Star Screen Awards 2018 red carpet?

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 16:59 IST