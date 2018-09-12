Becoming Manmarziyaan’s Vicky Sandhu, Vicky Kaushal’s style-file that’s completely drool-worthy

From pierced ears, blue streaks, hair tattoo and loud colours, we’ll see Vicky Kaushal donning everything he hasn’t before, and boy, aren’t we looking forward to it! Vicky was quoted saying that his role in Manmarziyaan is like an alter-ego of his.

Having looked dashing as an officer of the Pakistan army earlier this year in Raazi, to being the simpleton in Sanju, to a new husband with a voracious sexual appetite in Netflix’s Lust Stories to playing the boy fearing commitment and then falling in love with his ‘flatmate’ in (also Netflix’s) Love Per Square Foot, we’ve already seen Vicky’s versatile side and a whole spectrum of different looks. Now with the release of Manmarziyaan this Friday, there’s a lot more that this 30-year-old actor will unravel about his personality. Here are some of our best looks of his so far and a wish for much more hotness coming through from Vicky’s ‘sometimes-boy-next-door-sometimes-too-hot-to-handle’ pictures!

1) Simple boy from Masaan

His role required him to play a boy hailing from a low-caste family who falls in love with a girl from a higher caste. Needless to say, the look adopted for the film never looked out of place, fitting well with the setting of the ghats in Banaras (Varanasi), which made it easier for the audience to root for Vicky’s Deepak in this film:

2) ‘Flash’back Retro look

Vicky’s flashy look seemed befitting for the retro era he was portraying in this ad film. It’s flashy, but doesn’t look extra by any measure:

3) Oh-My-God

Is it the summer heat or is it Vicky? You decide ;)

4) Smile as flowery as the perfect shirt for the summer

Handsome face, dimpled smile, and a flowery shirt to match the mood. Is there anything else one can ask for in a picture?

5) THE Gym bod that you’ll swoon over

This is an ‘only-look-don’t-do-anything-else’ picture. Vicky sports his bare upper body with panache and there’s more than one person sweating here:

6) Just standing there, looking hot

Not to mention the handsome smile that complements the casual look. Vicky is wearing ripped biker jeans with a solid colour tee-shirt that compliments the patchwork jacket wonderfully. The white shoes create a balance to this play of colours:

7) Shy boy

Ripped jeans, red sweatshirt and red sneakers – this picture exudes the cool quotient that every man (and even women) can don and bring their unique style to the look:

8) Sanju’s best buddy

Playing a simpleton could be one of Vicky’s special skills. In this film, Vicky was seen wearing plain cotton shirts and trousers, often paired with half-sleeve sweaters. Pay attention to his hair that’s playing an important role in taking away from the drama in his look:

9) Well, hello there Mr.

Dapper, the only word that can describe Vicky in this picture. Once again, the look was apt for the requirement of the role, and his hair, the suits with simple patterns/stripes give the viewer a flashback into a past era:

10) The many shades of blue

Vicky will be seen sporting blue hair and a lot of quirk in his new role in Manmarziyaan. Here, he’s sporting blue in different shades, from head-to-toe:

11) Kurta and jeans with sneakers? Bring it on!

Casual look is brilliant. But a traditional look paired with something cool is a brilliant fusion. Agree?

12) We love blue (hair)

Vicky takes the cool dude quotient to the next level in Manmarziyaan. Here, the focus is his (once again) handsome smile, a shaded Jim Morrison tee-shirt and his signature blue hair:

13)This blue is definitely the uplifting kind

Don’t miss the funky tees that Vicky is sporting throughout his style-file in Manmarziyaan. A solid colour jacket with ripped jeans are a staple to this cool dude quotient but the sneakers definitely add the shade and a dash of fashion:

14) What’s cookin’, good lookin’?

Torn jeans, funky tee, shoes to go with the look, dramatic sunglasses and a patterned jacket – sometimes hot, sometimes cool, yet flashy as that flash in the sky on a rainy day:

15)This cherry-on-top

We decided to save the best for the last, just like a cherry-on-top of a layered black forest cake. Yes?

via GIPHY

