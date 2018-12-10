Isha Ambani wedding: Beyonce dazzles in red Abu-Sandeep creation

Beyonce performed at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding functions recently and we’ve been waiting with bated breaths to see a glimpse of the performance or what Bey wore that would next give us (single) ladies higher fashion goals to match up to!

She is one of the one of the most sought after popstars and celebrities and has stayed relevant long after her band with Victoria Beckham and the others, Destiny’s Child had called it quits. Through her singles, and lovely duets (some with her bae and husband, Jay Z), Bey’s been bae.

At Isha Ambani’s much talked about pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur that had celebrities and politicians from all over make an appearance and also perform on stage, Beyonce did what she does best - enthrall the audience with her moves.

The pictures she’s uploaded on her Instagram account are proof enough of how diva-esque she looked and carried off that embellished dress by Abu-Sandeep with metallic thigh-high boots. For the performance, she left her soft curls open that moved with her like it was all a melodious symphony.

First seen in a red gown with a low neck, Bey wore this with our favourite comeback jewellery piece - a mathapatti. Seen most-recently on Deepika Padukone at her wedding to Ranveer Singh in mid-November, the traditional mathapatti is returning and may just make a shimmery return to every girl’s vanity case soon.

While scrolling through her pictures earlier today, I however, was reminded of the look she spotted in the Coldplay song, Hymn For The Weekend, while snippets of her onstage performance brought back sweet memories of Single Ladies and how most of us have danced to the song and tried matching Bey’s steps over the years. It’s also been a sweet reunion of memories of the love stories that may have brewed in our teenage years when the song released and became a gospel truth for most budding feminists and almost fashion police-women.

Here’s a look at some of her Instagram posts that are our favourites. Her photoshoot when she was expecting the twins still gives us a lot of strength.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 13:13 IST