Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous in red. Here’s how much her boss lady pantsuit costs

For Priyanka Chopra business wear and travel go hand-in-hand. When you think about an airport ensemble, your mind probably doesn’t go to your business attire. But that’s not true for the newly-married actor, who didn’t scrimp on style as she landed in New York, for the first time since her wedding to singer Nick Jonas in Jodhpur. On Sunday, Priyanka touched down at JFK International Airport looking like a boss lady in a red pantsuit by Topshop. She looked like a legit businesswoman, no schlubby travel attire here. Priyanka Chopra opted for a bold red hue instead of neutrals, which made this look cool and sexy — rather than boring.

For this sophisticated airport look, Priyanka paired her tailored suit, featuring loose fitted pants, with a white satin blouse, proving you don’t need a dress to look fancy. The style maven accessorised her not-so-basic pantsuit, costing about at Rs 9,500, with white heeled-ankle boots and oversized sunnies. While the simple sunglasses complemented Priyanka’s suit, her shoes gave this corporate-inspired attire a bit of a sexy edge. Priyanka’s straight shoulder-length hair and her simple make-up added to the androgynous, minimalist vibe.

The pantsuit trend has been creeping onto the red carpet for quite some time. But in 2018, more and more actors have chosen to don the look at the airport. Besides Priyanka Chopra’s new look, Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut’s airport pantsuits are unabashedly stylish and just as enviable. Their pantsuits are elegant and sleek, but their unexpected colour choices helped them stand out from the crowd. While Sonam wore a slouchy pantsuit in a striking shade of powder pink with a semi-sheer white crop top for a relaxed-meets-dressy look in May, Kangana wowed with a standout periwinkle-hued pantsuit from Zara in March. Two thumbs-up for the sassy slogan T-shirt, also from Zara:

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 18:32 IST