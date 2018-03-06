Kangana Ranaut: Style lessons from the queen of airport looks

Obviously, the first thing you notice about Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya is either her contorted face or her statement pixie hair. But before the upcoming film’s goofy first look grabbed eyeballs on Monday, the actor caught our eye with a picture-perfect airport look on Saturday that proved no one wears pants quite like her.

The Queen actor dominated Mumbai airport’s arrival lounge with a standout periwinkle-hued pantsuit from Zara. Two thumbs-up for a dash of sass courtesy a white slogan T-shirt, also from Zara. Kangana opted for an interesting choice of top... in that she went totally badass with a casual tee that read, ‘less boyfriends more friends’. And then she served total hair goals with her camera-ready natural curls that elevated her super stunning airport look. This dreamy look must have been seriously comfy plane-wear for the stunning actor.



For someone that is dressed by others professionally - for a plethora of red carpets, shoots and promotional campaigns - Kangana has done an excellent job of preserving a sense of personal style. She isn’t all about super experimentational fashion, instead she opts for classic looks with a twist that hit the mark time and time again.

Think heeled boots, form-fitting dresses, flattering sarees, statement sunglasses and leather pants. And come night time Kangana knows how to dress for a red carpet like no other.

But what is it with Kangana and always looking super stylish at airports?

Classic looks such as jeans, long coats and trainers work well, but if you want to look a little more sophisticated, why not try a comfy saree or heeled boots or a pantsuit, like this Bollywood high flier? Because comfort is key, but looking chic is essential, too, we’ve picked the coolest and most unique airport ensembles from Kangana to inspire you. Bon voyage!

1. Kangana was the ultimate travel babe in February, 2018. Giving her pantsuits a break, she kept it fun and playful picking a Zara dress, pairing it with a denim jacket and a pair of slouchy suede boots. We are diggin’ her whole look.

2. The ever-stunning and cool actor boarded a flight in January, 2018, in serious style, wearing an especially gorgeous hand-woven linen sari from Anavila with a matching sleeveless blouse. This look screams signature Kangana. Lavender flats from Tods? Check. Brown trench coat from Burberry? Check. Her look was stylish yet relaxed.

3. Always on the move and always looking super cool, in January, 2018, Kangana excelled in the style stakes when she rocked a pair of black leather trousers, large sunglasses and a graphic printed Gucci tee with total ease. We especially approve of her black booties and a girly sling bag.

4. How cute is this slogan tee from Zara ? In July, 2016, Kangana was spotted in her simple, kitschy get-up at the Mumbai airport, where finished off her casual high-waist boyfriend jeans look with a classic metallic bomber jacket, mirrored Dior shades, a faux snakeskin backpack from Topshop, mettallic sneakers. The perfect example of comfort and style working hand in hand.

5. In January, 2018,Kangana looked meeting-ready at Mumbai airport. We love her smart look. The jet-setting actor showed her fashion acumen, when she rocked a high fashion outfit that seemed impossibly chic. But in reality, it only had two key pieces: Her lavender-hued knee-length Dior dress and a structured long coat in pale pink from Prada.

