Deepika Padukone is a sight for sore eyes in this Sabyasachi creation at friend’s wedding in Bengaluru. Pics inside

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 10:12 IST

Deepika Padukone, who is currently in Bengaluru, attending a friend’s pre-wedding functions, was spotted in a beautifully embroidered jacket-style anarkali suit-skirt combo from Sabyasachi’s winter 2019 collection. Pictures of the actress have been doing the rounds on social media and we cannot keep calm at how lovely Deepika looks yet again.

Deepika, an evident lover of Sabyasachi’s creations, also chose the designer for her bridal trousseau that included the jewellery by the designer too. Her much-talked-about odhni with the Devanagri script reading, “Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava” is something several brides-to-be found inspiration for in the months that followed the Deep-Veer wedding.

Deepika’s ensemble, heavily replete with floral embroidery, was paired with a matching net dupatta that had a golden border. She went for minimal make-up for the do by opting for nude lips, blush and kohl-rimmed eyes. The actress went the safe route as far as her hair is concerned and tied them up in a neat bun. The actor wore a statement choker with this look and a pair of dangler earrings. A light gold potli bag was the perfect accompaniment for Deepika’s outfit that’s not only stylish but highly convenient too.

Ranveer Singh, who accompanied Deepika to the pre-wedding functions was also spotted sporting a cream-coloured self-embroidered sherwani.

B07WDWTBJK

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.