Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Beauty regime that B-town divas follow to keep their skin glowing

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:26 IST

Your face is your everyday resume, it is the first thing people see when they meet you, picturing it is how your loved ones think of you, and probably what people picture when talking about you. And all of us invest most of our salaries in our faces, one tiny blemish and we go in a tizzy, trying cosmetic and natural ways to get rid of it.

But you know who seems to never get any acne or blemishes? Bollywood celebrities! And sure they probably spend way more on their faces in a day than we do in a year, they still have some pretty neat tips and tricks that can be incorporated in our daily routines.

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is riding high on the success of her recent on-screen venture The Sky Is Pink to Deepika Padukone, who has wrapped up the shoot of Chhapaak, all our B-town ladies never miss an opportunity to pamper their skin. Here are the top five beauty tips from B-town ladies to help keep your skin fresh as ever.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Instagram/PriyankaChopra

Priyanka Chopra is a global star who has been in the limelight from the age of 17. From winning the Miss World pageant during her teens to being the first Indian to headline an American TV show, Priyanka has proven her mettle several times.

Beauty Secret: The actor uses kitchen ingredients as a part of her skincare routine. For face scrubbing, she uses uptan made using gram flour and turmeric. She also swears by glycerin. Using gylcerin as a lip balm helps keep them soft.

But apart from that, she also makes it a point to hydrate her skin by drinking eight to ten glasses of water a day.

Sara Ali Khan

Intagram/SaraAliKhan

Ever since she has set afoot in B-town, Sara has been grabbing eyeballs because of her exemplary acting skills and of course, her fresh-as-a-daisy vibe has won her many fans.

She keeps her make up subtle mostly but her dresses and hair style amp up the game.

Beauty Secret: To keep herself hydrated she drink loads of water and thus, her skin stays plump and dewy . Also the actor is proponent of long naps. She believes an eight to ten hour long sleep works wonders for her skin and reduces dark circles. She also advises to every day on a positive note and an energizing bath.

Deepika Padukone

Instagram /DeepikaPadukone

Deepika Padukone, who is an advocate of mental health well being also believes in the power of Yoga. She debuted in Om Shanti Om almost a decade back and has made a mark in Hollywood as well . Despite her tight schedule, the actor always finds time to please her skin.

Beauty Secret: To keep her face free from any flab she does face yoga. The actor strongly believes in the use of high SPF sunscreens to protect her skin from the harmful UV rays she has to expose herself too owing to her job’s requirements.

Kareena Kapoor

Instagram

Fondly called Bebo for her flamboyant nature, Kareena is also known for her fashion choices and health care routine besides, of course, her interesting filmography. The actor is fitness conscious and is often seen talking about good dietary habits and the benefits of Yoga.

Beauty Secret: Bebo always seems to have a glow on her face and to get that, Kareena starts her day by applying a honey mask on her face. After washing it off, a mere application of kajal does the trick and she is ready to take on the day.

Anushka Sharma

Instagram /AnushkaSharma

Anushka Sharma doesn’t mince her words. From clearing the air about her lip job to being tight lipped about her personal engagements to openly admonishing people who litter streets, Anushka believes in being disciplined and punctual, and her fans undoubtedly love her for that.

Beauty Secret: To detoxify her skin, Anushka uses a neem face mask. She swears by home-made face packs with natural ingredients like milk, honey, papaya and banana to keep her skin acne free.

