Deepika Padukone is a total stunner in this pink outfit by Emilia Wickstead, here’s how much it costs

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 21:33 IST

Deepika Padukone, whose new film Chhapaak releases this Friday, January 10 is in Delhi to promote the film. We’ve been in awe of her fashion choices especially since the winters have set in and the award ceremonies have begun.

Deepika Padukone, styled by her go-to stylist Shaleena Nathani, has been wearing several outfits by designers Emilia Wickstead for her western outfits and Sabyasachi for the Indian ones. This evening, we’ve spotted her in a pink Mirren Knit (approx £159 or INR 15000) and pink ‘Gus’ trouser (approx £405 or INR 38,180) by Emilia Wickstead that she pairs with stilettoes in shell-pink. Her dangler earrings, also in shades of pink are by Deepa Gurnani. Her makeup is subtle overall with a pink shimmer eye shadow to complement the outfit.

Belonging to the Emilia Wickstead X The Woolmark Company Capsule Collection that went up for sale since May 2019, Deepika carries off the look with aplomb.

According to the Woolmark website, “Designed to be layered or stripped back, the Woolmark-certified collection shifts perceptions about when and how wool can be worn. The pieces reimagine the role of wool not solely as a winter textile, but as a trans-seasonal fibre made to last.”

“We’ve shifted people’s perceptions about how wool can be worn by enjoying it season-to-season and not just as a winter textile,” the site reports. It continues, “Titled ‘Ordinary Yet Extraordinary Women’, (Emilia) Wickstead was inspired by the women from her New Zealand homeland and their strong connections between whānau (family), hoa (friends) and Papatūānuku (Mother Earth).”

This look on Deepika Padukone is a perfect workwear option for the busy woman of today. Even on a cold day, all one needs is to pair this look with is a trench coat or a teddy coat in a solid shade that doesn’t take away the style from comfort. One can swap the stilettoes with ankle-length boots, uggs, or pumps, depending on the occasion or your mood.

A few months ago, with the onset of winter, Deepika Padukone chose an oversized turtleneck sweater in light grey, pairing it with pants in a similar shade. She completed this airport look with chic sunglasses, mauve stilettos, and her signature low bun. The tan tote bag she carried was the perfect accessory to this subtle do.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter