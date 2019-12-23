Deepika Padukone is in love with Emilia Wickstead and Sabyasachi Mukerji for Chhapaak promotions. Here’s proof

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 15:36 IST

Deepika Padukone is one of the most stunning women to have made a name for herself in Bollywood, and after a series of commercial successes (and some failures), the actor began to do more women-centric roles, carving a niche for herself in Bollywood in a time when being gimmicky is the only way. Deepika stayed authentic and we love her for it. And now, after playing strong roles in movies like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastaani and Padmaavat to name a few the actor is all set to make her debut as a producer with her latest venture, Chhapaak.

Chhapaak, directed by ace director Meghna Gulzar is about the real-life journey of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and stars Deepika in the lead role alongside Vikrant Massey. Like all celebrities have to, Deepika too is out and about town to promote her upcoming film, and we gotta say we are absolutely in love with all her outfit choices, and the new hairdo is a pleasant change, and much welcomed as compared to the constant slicked back hair we are used to Deepika sporting.

Most recently, Deepika stepped out in a gorgeous, skin-tight red coloured sleeveless Emilia Wickstead dress as she went to promote her film on the dance reality show, Dance Plus 5, and her look is absolute love!

The actor wore golden chain-link earrings in her ears, red pumps in her feet and her mid-length highlighted hair looked perfect. She wore minimal make-up but sported a bright red lip-colour and looked radiant.

Deepika has been sporting a lot of Emilia Wickstead’s designs recently, from the shoot of a magazine cover, to red carpets and now her movie promotions.

How about this gorgeous black number by Emilia Wickstead?

Of the many designers Deepika has been sporting of late, Sabyasachi Mukerji seems to be her all-time favourite, from her wedding ceremony last year, her temple visits soon after, her public appearances, her first-year anniversary celebrations to her movie promotions, it appears Deepika absolutely loves Sabyasachi’s work. Even for the promotions of Chhapaak, Deepika wore multiple Sabyasachi ensembles, from sarees, co-ord sets, capes, you name it!

And we are in absolute love with Deepika in Sabysachi’s traditional as well as fusion ensembles by the ace couturier.

Deepika also wore a floral printed co-ord set by Sabyasachi in a similar design in blue too.

Deepika seems to be in love with florals, so we just can’t forget to mention that we totally dig this little number by Anamika Khanna too, and Deepika’s supermodel pose too!

In fact, Deepika has been loving her florals all of this year, and she and Katrina Kaif had a bit of a fashion face-off earlier this year when both wore similar designs and prints by designer duo Gauri and Nainika. Although the pattern of the outfit and styling was worlds apart.

Which is your favourite look by Deepika?

