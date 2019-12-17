Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria: These celebs can be your wedding saree style guide

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 17:05 IST

The saree is the most quintessential yet versatile garment that manages to make every Indian woman look and feel feminine and beautiful. The saree is easily one of the most worn ensembles in India, and one of the few that clearly represent our culture. The saree can be whatever the wearer wants it to be, traditional, modern or fusion. The draping styles vary be it in Maharashtra, Gujarat, North India, South India or West Bengal, and every new style makes the saree look like a whole different ensemble. We often see Bollywood celebrities sporting this lovely garment, sometimes giving it a modern touch, sometimes a traditional angle, and while it is impossible to look bad in a saree, some celebrities style the garment in quite an unimpressive manner, and make us go, Sorry! Not saree. Take cue from the likes of Deepika Padukone, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani, on how to and not to wear a saree.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika is an absolute stunner, her lean figure and height give her an added advantage and make any ensemble look amazing on her. The actor, who usually sticks to Sabyasachi sarees, wears high neck, traditional cut blouses, heavy embroidery on the borders of the saree, which is usually made of a very rich fabric. Hair neatly in place in a tight bun, with heavy jewellery in her neck and ears.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee’s modern take on sarees is absolutely inspiring, be it the style of the blouse, wearing a kurta or coat over her saree, pulling a denim on denim look with her saree, you name it, and she’s probably, definitely done it. Wearing minimal make-up, but going all out with her hairdos and accessories, Taapsee is the perfect inspiration if you’re looking to give your saree a modern spin.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar looks gorgeous in sarees, and while she’s loving the sequinned Manish Malhotra (she wore it in both white and pink), we wish she would try a different style of blouse.

Kiara Advani

Kiara’s sequinned Akanksha Gajria saree, which was eerily similar to Manish Malhotra’s sequinned one, was such a beautiful looking garment, with its hues of light and hot pink, the light purple blouse was just overkill. She resembled a candy wrapper, if only she had gone for a different style and colour of blouse, even the raw silk fabric looked quite bad.

Tara Sutaria

It seems celebrities just can’t get enough of the sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra, and while Tara went for a grey version of it, she looked like an absolute stunner, unlike Kiara’s version.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked like an absolute stunner in her Sabyasachi multi-coloured striped saree. Here sleevless blouse with a cut-out back was perfect, she sported a neat bun and minimal make-up.

So go ahead, wear your saree and don’t be sorry!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter