Janhvi Kapoor wears a rip-off of an international designer once again! This time it’s her feathered dress. See pics

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 17:10 IST

Janhvi Kapoor, one of the newer entrants to the millennial style icon list, has been turning heads with her recent sartorial choices, and she had just finally managed to place her foot firmly in the fashion game, until she toppled over, thanks to a dress she wore that was ‘heavily-inspired’ (read: plagiarised) by an international designer. This gave us major deja vu, cause this isn’t the first time this year that this has happened with Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi’s daughter.

For the red carpet of the Vogue Power List 2019, Janhvi wore a white faux feather mini dress by the label House of ExC, the young actor posted a picture of herself eating a pizza in said dress, her hair done up with loose strands framing her face and garnered plenty of praise for her constantly amping up her style quotient. However, the praise soon turned to criticism when it was revealed that the dress the Dhadak actor wore was actually a rip-off of a Mihano Momosa dress. Mihano Momosa is an international label, and this faux pas was first observed by Instagram-based, anonymous fashion critics, Diet Sabya, which is inspired by Diet Prada, a similar page with an international audience.

Diet Sabya also released a screenshot of a conversation they had with Mihano Momosa, where they asked if the design was theirs, and they answered that the House of ExC dress was a copy of their design, and not theirs. While the Mihano Momosa number has a plain white belt, the one worn by Janhvi had a heavily embellished belt cinching her waist.

And if we’re being honest, can we really blame Janhvi for this? The actor simply wore what her stylist gave her, and the usually on point celebrity stylist, Mohit Rai, who styled the young actor, should have done some homework before picking out such an obvious, in-your-face copy.

Funnily enough, this isn’t even the first time that Janhvi has been called out for wearing a copy.

For the January 2019 cover of Cosmopolitan, Janhvi was seen in a hologram sequinned sweater by Purple Paisley, then too, the design was called out by Diet Sabya, and as it turned out Purple Paisley had lifted the design and concept completely from international couture label, Balmain’s Fall Winter 2018 collection.

On another unfortunate occasion, Janhvi modelled Shane and Falguni Peacock’s collection for 2018-19, and the red, crop top and skirt combo with ruffled and structure sleeves was a complete rip-off of a Rodarte ensemble, in the same colour and style, from their Spring Summer 2017 collection. Well, talk about no originality!

Let’s hope Janhvi’s stylists, and Indian designers, buck up and make sure such a tragic faux pas doesn’t happen again. I mean, third time’s the charm, right?

Do you think this is plagiarism or inspiration?

