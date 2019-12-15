Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt: Best and worst dressed celebrities this week

fashion-and-trends

The shiny, bright and unreal lives of celebrities have always managed to pique the interest of the masses, be it in India or around the globe, and in India especially everything about celebrities makes the majority of the audiences go wild. In no other part of the world would fans just stand outside the house of a celebrity for hours, simply in the hopes of a wave! And given the craze that celebrities bring with them, everything they do turns into a fashion statement, a trend. In this regard, some celebrities give us hope of a more fashionable future, while the others let us down.

This week, Bollywood celebrities made several stunning appearances at red carpets, events, award shows and more this week, and many of the usual suspects caught our eye once again. From Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, to Deepika Padukone and Mira Kapoor, here are the celebrities who swept us off our feet, and those who made us weep. Here is the lowdown of this week’s fashion scorecard, read on!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

It is a complete waste of time to keep telling you why Kareena is the ultimate style icon, from her reel to her real self, Bebo pulls off everything as if it is couture. While in the past week she made some appearances in very beautiful outfits, it was her personalised saree by Picchika that bowled us over. The simple, hand-painted Bebo across the pallu is just another example of how typography is being incorporated into high-end clothes.

Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor wore a stunning metallic silver Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna gown for an event and looked absolutely stunning with her hair flowing in loose waves, subtle smokey eyes with nude makeup and a small metal bag that matched her body-hugging gown.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer channelled his inner fashionista once again and completely rocked a snakeskin suit. The bespoke Gaurav Gupta Snake Jacquard Tuxedo with a sculpted lapelle and specially curated GG Centaur buttons was worn by the actor with matching metallic shoes and huge sunglasses, an accessory Ranveer has been spotted wearing at most red carpets.

Alia Bhatt

Alia was seen in a gorgeous multi-coloured striped Sabyasachi sari which she matched with earrings by Sabyasachi Jewelry. The Gully Boy actor wore minimal make-up, sporting her usual dewy glow and looked stunning as she attended the Star Screen Awards.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika’s appearances always wow us, and her pink Sabyasachi bandhani print outfit which she wore at Kapil Sharma’s comedy show and her black gown at another red carpet did just that! While the Sabyasachi outfit was amazing, Deepika looked like a classy, tall drink of water in her black, one-shouldered Alex Perry gown for a recent red carpet. The actor’s simple embellished earrings, a few rings were all she needed to complete her look, her gorgeous new hairdo was dressy enough to be left in loose waves.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s strappy silver sequin bodycon slip dress by ASHISH was perfection. The actor looked sultry with her smokey make-up, strappy silver heels, minimal jewellery and wet, just-went-swimming curls.

Which looks were the best or worst according to you?

