Ranveer Singh or Rani Mukerji Chopra? Who wore this Sabyasachi kurta better. Pics inside

Rani Mukerji was spotted in the same Sabyasachi kurta that Ranveer Singh wore for his first year anniversary when he visited the Golden Temple with wife Deepika Padukone.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 26, 2019 11:56 IST
Alfea Jamal
Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Rani Mukerji was spotted in the same Sabyasachi
Rani Mukerji was spotted in the same Sabyasachi(Instagram)
         

Celebrities are often spotted wearing the same set of designers, and Manish Malhotra, Anamika Khanna and Sabyasachi Mukherjee are usually the designers that Bollywood celebrities flock to. Given that these celebs share the same pool of stylists, outfits and styling does tend to overlap. And every once in a while celebrities, especially the leading ladies of Bollywood, end up wearing the same outfits. And then fashion journalists everywhere rejoice, cause we are forced to ask, “Who wore it better?”

So we had an absolute Mayday when we spotted Rani Mukerji Chopra in the same Sabyasachi kurta that Ranveer Singh, the ultimate fashion icon, wore for his first year anniversary when he visited the Golden Temple with wife Deepika Padukone. Usually it’s the ladies who take cues from each other, or ‘accidentally’ dress the same.

Sabyasachi’s designs are absolute love, and this fashion face off just proves that his designs permeate the boundaries of gender.

Also read: My mom slapped me: Sabyasachi Mukherjee opens up about depression, failed suicide attempt and being inspired by Madonna

While the Gully Boy actor, who is easily the most fashion forward, conscious and adventurous celebrity, wore the floral printed metallic brown kurta with a plain Nehru jacket which complemented his kurta, a matching headscarf, mojaris and sunglasses to complete his traditional look.

Hindustantimes

Rani Mukerji who will be seen in the sequel of her cop drama, Mardaani, very soon wore the kurta with a churidar, sheer dupatta and beige Kolhapuris.

Hindustantimes

While we love seeing Rani make public appearances, because she rarely does, it was Ranveer’s look that blew us away which is something he does very often. Who do you think wore it better?

