Anushka Sharma told designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee these two specific things about her wedding looks. Read on

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 15:44 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma is totally unapologetic and uncompromising when it comes to her style sense. An absolute trendsetter, Sharma isn’t bound by one particular fashion trend and is open to explore and experiment with quite a few silhouettes, patterns, textures and colours. Understated and chic, Sharma has always looked elegant in whatever she wears and doesn’t compromise on sticking to her sense of personal style. Be it a traditional silhouette or a shift dress, street style wear or formal looks, she keeps it to the point and mostly shows up in a comfortable, classic and elegant fashion.



The Zero actor had a fairytale wedding in Tuscany with cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 followed by wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Sharma chose a pastel palette for her wedding day and the pink lehenga created by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee looking beautiful and complemented Sharma’s elegance. She wore a red Benarasi saree from the same label for her Delhi reception and it worked beautifully for Sharma. In a recent interview with Vogue India, Sharma revealed some specific details about her wedding wear. “When I met Sabyasachi [Mukherjee] I told him very clearly that for my wedding look I wanted to go with pale pink. I didn’t want to do a traditional red because it was a day wedding. I envisioned pastel colours, flowers. The vibe was such—not too much”, the actor shared.





For one of her reception looks, Sharma revealed, “I told Sabya I wanted to do a traditional red Benarasi sari and I wanted to do it with the sindoor, the heavy traditional jewellery, all of that... And I think he was also very excited by the Benarasi red. I remember having a conversation with him where he said, ‘You know, nowadays a lot of girls wear gowns at their reception and I thought you’d ask me for something like that’ and I said, ‘No, I want to wear an Indian sari at my reception”, the Zero actor added further.





