Anushka Sharma’s stunning shirt dress in perfect for your next travel. See latest pics

Anushka Sharma’s sartorial choices have always been chic and elegant. From co-ords to tonal dressing, casual denim to textured pastels, street style to wedding wear, the actor always maintains the right balance be it traditional wear or contemporary silhouettes. Her delicate and graceful demeanour complements the patterns and trends she follows. The Zero actor was spotted recently wearing a beige belted shirt dress and the minimalists are loving it. She completed the look with white sneakers and a supersize Fendi bag. On the accessory front, Sharma kept it low-key and wore a watch with stack bracelets and cuffs.





The look is simple yet stunning and a perfect choice for women who like to travel in style.



Here are the top 5 minimal looks of Anushka Sharma for spring summer style inspiration.

















Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter



First Published: Mar 06, 2019 13:46 IST