Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan show exactly why you should wear pastel colours for weddings

As the wedding season is here and the weather keeps changing, picking up multiple choices for the wedding functions can be a tricky spot. Bright colours are obvious choices but there is always room for an experiment to stand out with pastels amid the dazzling array of bold colours. As pastels have been choice of tone on and off the runway globally, why not try it out for the wedding wear? Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan have paved the way for pastels for weddings.



Alia Bhatt recently wore a pink embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta pre-wedding sangeet function in St Moritz, Switzerland. She wore a pink sequinned blouse paired with a pastel pink lehenga with detailed sequinned floral embroidery. She opted for a tonal dupatta that went well with the complete look and the choice of accessory was just the right addition, keeping the muted effect of the lehenga. The Gully Boy actor was also spotted wearing a pastel green Anarkali set on her way to Prayagraj with Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji.



Anushka Sharma wore a cocktail saree by Sabyasachi for Deepika Ranveer’s wedding reception featuring detailed hand-embroidered with French knots, hand-cut brass sequins and crystals in colours of sepia-tinted sea-foam. She accessorised with a statement ‘60s choker and diamond-cut earrings.

Katrina Kaif recently experimented with the traditional saree by accessorising it with a stylish cape. She wore a nude beige georgette saree and blouse with an organza cape hand embroidered in gold and silver sequins.

Sara Ali Khan wore a stunning Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture where she looked ethereal in a muted tone with detailed embellishment and it got the glamour quotient right up there with the choice of the traditional silhouette.





First Published: Mar 04, 2019 17:42 IST