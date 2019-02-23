Bollywood goes sharara sharara as divas like Aishwarya, Kareena, Shilpa sport it with panache

Once a sign of royalty, sharara has now become one of the favourite picks for women when it comes to weddings. And Bollywood beauties are also vouching for this three-piece outfit. Before you invest in one, take style cues from our desi fashionistas to rock it like a pro.

History of the sharara

“Shararas and ghararas were part of heirloom and were passed on from generations to generations. Traditionally, they featured pure silver and gold zari work. During the Mughal rule, they were worn by royalty, but as time passed, Muslim women made it a part of their [daily] wardrobe ,” says fashion designer Muzaffar Ali.

Is it a sharara or a gharara?

People often get confused between the two. Fashion designer Nida Mahmood explains, “Both shararas and ghararas have a partition; the major difference is the use of fabric. Ghararas are wider and, therefore, more fabric is used in making it. They both are floor-length and are often heavily embellished.”

Ghararas have a thick band above the knee which is ruched; this results in flare below the knee.

