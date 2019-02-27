Navya Naveli Nanda stuns in daring black gown at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta pre-wedding bash

Navya Naveli Nanda was seen at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding festivities in St Moritz, Switzerland wearing a bold and beautiful black dress. The granddaughter of veteran Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan, opted for a sexy, sparkling gown — complete with a thigh-high slit. Navya Naveli’s chic black gown appeared modest with its long sleeves and classic scoop neck; but it also featured a thigh-high slit that seemed to go on for miles. Ahead, see Navya Naveli Nanda’s look from the lavish Ambani celebration in this unseen photo — it’s truly unforgettable.

Navya Naveli Nanda’s everyday style ranges from a simple T-shirt and jeans to a colourful printed look. But the celebrity daughter — her parents are author and designer, Shweta Bachchan, and businessman, Nikhil Nanda — also has a knack for choosing some of the most stunning dresses we’ve ever seen. There’s no shortage of glam in Navya Naveli Nanda’s latest look. Navya Naveli’s black gown from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s bash was embellished with crystals. While the embellishments were a sweet nod to Navya Naveli Nanda’s signature sleek and sophisticated style, the thigh high slit gave the dress a bold and daring feel. She paired the figure-flattering outfit with strappy black heels and dainty diamond earrings; and she carried a light grey faux fur jacket.

Navya Naveli Nanda was joined by a host of bold and glamorous A-list stars, including Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and Jacqueline Fernandez, at the Ambani bash on Tuesday. Take a look at who wore what:

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 12:13 IST