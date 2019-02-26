Inside Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s luxurious pre-wedding celebration destination, St Moritz. See pics, videos

Every detail of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s winter wonderland pre-wedding celebrations in Switzerland is magical, from the white snow to the elegant decor. For their son’s star-studded pre-wedding functions, where Bollywood A-listers, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Vidya Balan, were front and centre, Nita and Mukesh Ambani chose St Moritz. This exclusive luxury resort town is surrounded by the beautiful Lake St Moritz and has something for everyone, whether you come in the winter to capture the breathtaking views of the town covered in snow or you decide to visit in summer for sailing on the lake.

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, along with their high profile wedding guests are reportedly staying at Badrutt’s Palace Hotel during the grand pre-wedding celebrations. A Gothic-style landmark in the centre of St Moritz, Badrutt’s Palace overlooks the lake and features a grand lobby, elegant restaurants, cafes and shops with serious old-world charms. The historic hotel (it was built in 1896) ticks every box in the fairy tale Alpine dreamscape. But that’s not all. St Moritz has some of the most charming places to explore, offering gorgeous views at every turn. Ahead, get to know five of these stunning places to visit in St Moritz:

St Moritz Olympic Ice Rink

This Swiss town is famous as a winter sports destination and has actually played host to the Winter Olympics twice, in 1928 and again in 1948. In 1864, hotelier Johannes Badrutt turned St Moritz into a winter vacation destination by convincing his summertime guests that they’d enjoy the Swiss Alps just as much in winter. Fun fact: St Moritz has the world’s oldest bobsleigh run. Bobsleigh is a high-speed winter racing sport, invented by the Swiss.

Badrutt’s Palace Hotel

Badrutt’s Palace, reportedly, the venue for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding celebrations, is known as one of the most expensive and glamorous ski resorts in the world. Built in 1896, the award-winning St Moritz mountain retreat has been a destination for the rich and famous, including the likes of Hollywood stars, Audrey Hepburn and Alfred Hitchcock, for 12 decades now. Badrutt’s Palace Hotel celebrated its 120th Anniversary in 2016.

The Glacier Express

This beautiful trip will take you through the scenic meadows, mountains, and storybook villages situated between Zermatt and St Moritz. It is recognized as Europe’s slowest train, travelling at an average of 24mph (miles per hour), but the seven and a half hours will be well spent sipping wine and watching it all unfold through the panoramic windows.

Casino St Moritz

Sitting 1,850 metres up in the Swiss Alps, Casino St Moritz is the highest casino in Switzerland. This exquisite Swiss jewel boasts interesting entertainment with themed events, such as Burlesque Night, and all whiskey-lovers must make a stop at the Ivory Ball Lounge Bar.

Winter sports and summer activities

Located in the southern Alps, on the stunning Upper Engadine lakes in Switzerland, St Moritz is the oldest winter sports resort destination in the world and the most glamorous Alpine retreat. It offers excellent skiing facilities, however alternative winter activities, like, dog sledging, snowshoeing, bobsleigh, ski-jumping, as well as horse-racing, show-jumping, playing polo and even cricket on the frozen lake are quite popular. In the summer, one can go walking and picnicking in the mountains. There’s also climbing, riding, biking and a host of watersports on the lake, such as windsurfing and kitesurfing regattas.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 16:53 IST