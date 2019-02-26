Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta sangeet: See Jacqueline Fernandez, Vidya Balan’s stunning lehengas

If you somehow missed the news that Nita and Mukesh Ambani are hosting Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding functions in a grand three-day celebration in Switzerland, then we’re here to help you emerge from the rock under which you’ve been living. Bollywood stars, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor,Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are attending the lavish Ambani festivities in the elegant and exclusive Swiss luxury resort town of St Moritz. There were a number of other stylish celebrity guests present at the Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta sangeet. Not least of which were actors Vidya Balan and Jacqueline Fernandez, who both knocked it out of the park with their stunning designer lehengas.

On Tuesday, Vidya Balan revealed her festive look from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s sangeet ceremony in new Instagram photos, and it’s truly exquisite. For the special occasion, Vidya opted for a light wine-coloured lehenga from designer label, SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi, paired with a matching low-cut blouse and accessorised with a statement maangtika by jewellery label, Joolry By Karishma Mehra. Vidya kept her make-up simple with fresh skin and a soft pink lip, letting her striking outfit be the focal point of her look, while also drawing attention to her enormous maangtika. The full eyelashes, shimmery eye shadow and sharply defined cheekbones made Vidya look ultraglam. Check out Vidya Balan’s full look in the photos below:

For the extravagant Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta sangeet function, actor Jacqueline Fernandez looked like royalty in an embellished grey and gold lehenga, which featured heavy floral embroidery. She accessorized with dangling gold earrings. Read on to see all angles of Jacqueline’s lehenga:

Also take a look at Vidya Balan’s other winter-ready looks from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s Swiss festivities:

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 12:40 IST