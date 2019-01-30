Vidya Balan’s new magazine cover is one you cannot ignore. See pic

Vidya Balan graces the new cover of Fimfare magazine in a dramatic look. The actor is dressed in a statement-making lilac ensemble. Vidya’s magazine cover embraces the playfulness of fringe to the max. The actor wore her fringed look with a sheer dress with subtle metallic accents. Although an outfit like Vidya’s can feel overwhelming, and a bit “out there,” it still looks exciting. The lilac fringe details surely look fun to play with, if you’re the fidgeting type. Take a look at Vidya Balan’s new magazine cover, where lilac steals the show:

While the fringed leather jacket or the fringed dress never go out of style, Vidya Balan’s unexpected look will make you rethink the fringe trend. You could make fringe the focal point of your look by wearing a bold single piece, then pair it with minimalistic accessories. Throw on a bold red lip and you’re set. Or like Vidya Balan, you could style fringe with other statement clothing and accessories for a party-ready look. When you’ve got a piece of clothing that makes a strong statement, your options are to complement or coordinate, and Vidya Balan did the latter. Her make-up artist used shades in the purple family, but of different depths. Vidya’s eye shadow is a pretty lilac that’s a lightened, shimmery version of her lilac ensemble. Her lips were not ignore either. Notice how Vidya’s lip gloss has a has a subtle lilac tinge?

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 09:52 IST