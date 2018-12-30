Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor rock same party dress, but totally different looks. See pics

Deepika Padukone made a statement in a beautiful sparkly dress by Atelier Zuhra in a new cover shoot for Filmfare magazine’s January 2019 issue. Deepika’s fitted dress decorated with mosaic crystal embellishments is fun and flirty without being too over-the-top. Deepika Padukone let her striking dress do the talking by keeping her accessories to a minimum, apart from her bold eye make-up. Deepika’s sultry statement eyes blend together silver, grey and mauve tones and gave her dress an elevated touch. Interestingly, actor Kareena Kapoor wore a silver version of Deepika Padukone’s festive dress in November for the Social Media Summit and Awards 2018. Kareena’s spectacular design screamed maximalist glamour and like Deepika’s shimmering dress featured Atelier Zuhra’s signature shattered mosaic crystal mirrors — inspired by Barcelona’s Gaudí architecture.

Celebrities wearing sparkly dresses are nothing new. In fact, they’re pretty much a red carpet staple. However, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor’s looks show shiny dresses in a new light. They’re flirtier and edgier, and a far cry from the floor-length red carpet glamour that we’re normally used to. Kareena and Deepika’s dresses offer a minimalist vibe thanks to their high-neck design. As with any shiny dress, jewellery and accessories are best kept to a minimum; while Kareena paired her knee-length design with matching metallic heels from Aldo and some subtle diamond jewellery, on Deepika you can spot only a bright jacket for contrast. While Kareena’s silver accessories anchor the outfit, the neon-streaked jacket from Scooter LaForge definitely gave Deepika’s look that X-factor.

If your a little preoccupied with nailing down your New Year’s look, add shimmer to your look by taking a cue from Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor’s party-ready dresses. Even if you think sequins and sparkles aren’t for you, these glittering outfits will prove you wrong. If you’re afraid of looking too festive, toughen up an elegant sequin dress like Deepika: Pair a tailored pieces — a contrasting jacket — with just one sparkly item — a midi-length or shot dress. Or make like Kareena and hit a swanky bar or the dance floor with a silver stunner: Keep the metallic theme going with matching heels and one sparkly jewellery piece.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 14:22 IST