CM dismisses rumours of shift to Delhi

Nagpur: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday put to rest speculations about his impending induction into the union cabinet, saying his political responsibilities remained rooted in Maharashtra. He asserted that he was “not going anywhere” and would continue to serve the people of the state. CM Devendra Fadnavis (Hindustan Times)

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis dismissed the buzz triggered by his visit to Delhi on Saturday in his trademark, understated style. “I am in Nagpur today and will leave for Mumbai in the evening. I will be in Mumbai and in Maharashtra only,” he said.

According to sources, Fadnavis made a brief visit to the national capital on Saturday, where he held meetings with several senior BJP leaders. Although the agenda of those meetings remained undisclosed, the timing of the visit, coming immediately after education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation earlier in the day, sparked speculation that he could be entrusted with the education ministry. The rumours gained traction after Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut claimed that Fadnavis was a frontrunner to replace Pradhan.

But the chief minister categorically denied any such possibility. He also downplayed Sunday’s event at Shivaji Park, jointly organised by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, to celebrate Pradhan’s resignation. “I am happy that they got a reason to celebrate. Even we are happy because issues like the NEET paper leak do not belong to any individual or political party – they concern the youth of the country,” he said.

Taking a swipe at Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over his remarks alleging the Narendra Modi-led government was losing its support, Fadnavis said, “Uddhav Thackeray has been making such statements for the last 10 years. But they have had no impact. The entire country stands firmly behind Prime Minister Modi.”

The response to a video uploaded by Modi on his social media handles at 1 am on Sunday was proof of his popularity, Fadnavis said. “The video broke global engagement records. That itself reflects where the country’s support lies.”

Fadnavis defended the union government’s response to the paper leak controversy, and praised Modi for acting decisively.

“Modiji showed utmost sensitivity and took decisions in the interest of the nation. The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, will be the first legislation of its kind – not only in India, but also the world,” he said.