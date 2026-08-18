Chandigarh: BJP issues show-cause notice to Ward 14 councillor over ‘anti-party activities’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show-cause notice to Ward 14 councillor Kuljeet Singh Sandhu for allegedly violating party discipline by making public statements against the party leadership. view of open hand in Chandigarh, . File Photo

Issued by BJP Chandigarh Pradesh general secretary Ramveer Bhatti, the notice directs Sandhu to submit a written explanation within three days, failing which appropriate organisational or disciplinary action could be taken against him.

It all began during the MC General House meeting held on June 29 when Sandhu, a councillor and a former senior deputy mayor, had sought the resignation of Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra over comments allegedly made by the latter against the Punjabi community. While in Australia, he had appeared in the House meeting through video conferencing and stated that Malhotra should not have made these comments. He had also released a video demanding Malhotra’s resignation.

The show-cause notice issued to the councillor reads, “The statements made by you publicly on social media and in the press regarding the party leadership are considered to be a violation of party discipline and fall under the category of anti-party activities.Therefore, through this show-cause notice, you are hereby directed to submit your written explanation within three days of receiving this notice before the state president, Bharatiya Janata Party, Chandigarh.”

Bhatti said the BJP is a disciplined organisation where organisational dignity, discipline and collective leadership are given the highest priority. “Every worker and elected representative of the party is expected to uphold the dignity of the organisation and perform their responsibilities with sincerity and restraint,” he said.