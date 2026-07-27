Barnala lathicharge: SC panel chief meets injured, assures justice

Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi on Sunday visited the Barnala civil hospital and met sanitation workers undergoing treatment after being injured in a lathicharge on July 22. Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi visiting the injured protesters. (HT)

Garhi met nearly a dozen injured sanitation workers and sought a detailed report from the Barnala health department regarding their medical condition and treatment.

He also chaired a meeting with commission members at the residence of member Rupinder Singh Seetal. Members Gulzar Singh and Gurpreet Singh also attended the meeting.

The violence erupted on Wednesday when the district administration, assisted by the police, launched a drive to lift garbage that had accumulated across Barnala due to an ongoing strike. The workers, who have been protesting, opposed the move and gathered near SD College, where they alleged that police resorted to a lathicharge to disperse them.

Sanitation workers have been on strike since July 8 to press for their demands, including regular job contracts for outsourced staff, salary hike, and the restoration of the old pension scheme.

The state government has since suspended Barnala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satvir Singh, while Barnala City-1 station house officer Lakhwinder Singh was transferred to the district police lines.

Speaking to the media, Garhi condemned the lathicharge and said that the commission had taken suo motu notice of the matter.

“The commission has sought a detailed report from the Barnala police by July 28. The sanitation workers’ union has also been asked to submit its statement before the commission. All facts and evidence would be thoroughly examined to ensure that the affected sanitation workers receive complete justice,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer apologised to the sanitation workers on Saturday. He said the use of force was unacceptable, and that action has been taken against those responsible.

“No one is allowed to do such a thing. As a representative from here, I apologise to the workers who had to go through this,” he said.