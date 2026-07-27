Saini targets Punjab govt over recruitment exam ‘irregularities’

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini claimed on Sunday that recurring controversies over recruitment exams in Punjab have shattered the confidence of the state’s youth. Addressing a gathering at blood donation camp organised by the Navya Helping Hands Foundation in Phagwara on Sunday, Saini alleged that major irregularities had surfaced in the examination process carried out by the Punjab government. (HT photo)

Addressing a gathering at blood donation camp organised by the Navya Helping Hands Foundation in Phagwara on Sunday, Saini alleged that major irregularities had surfaced in the examination process carried out by the Punjab government.

“The government has completely failed to ensure transparency and accountability in recruitment,” Saini alleged.

He said the BJP-led Haryana government was working consistently for the welfare of youth, farmers and economically weaker families and special programmes have been initiated to keep youth away from drugs.

Pays tribute to Kargil heroes

Saini paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation on the occasion of Kargil Diwas. He urged the youth to follow the ideals of Bhagat Singh by dedicating themselves to nation-building and social service.

The blood donation camp was organised under the leadership of Vijay Sampla, chairman, Navya Helping Hands Foundation, former Member of Parliament from Hoshiarpur and former chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Sampla said the foundation was established by members of the Sampla family in memory of his granddaughter Navya, who passed away at a young age due to illness.