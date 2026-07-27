Pune Airport introduces golf cart service for passengers

Pune Airport has introduced a golf cart service to improve passenger movement between Terminal 1 (T1), Terminal 2 (T2) and the Aeromall, offering a faster alternative to shuttle buses during ongoing internal road works. Airport officials said congestion within the campus often delayed shuttle buses, particularly during peak hours. The golf carts have reduced waiting time, eased transfers and improved the flow of passengers. (HT FILE)

The service is expected to benefit senior citizens, passengers with reduced mobility, families with children and those carrying heavy luggage.

Airport officials said congestion within the campus often delayed shuttle buses, particularly during peak hours. The golf carts have reduced waiting time, eased transfers and improved the flow of passengers.

Around 5,000 passengers use the service every day, officials said, adding that better coordination between the airport administration and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has also streamlined internal traffic movement.

K S Rajput, vice-chairman of Aeromall Pune, said, “Due to the ongoing internal road improvement works undertaken by the airport administration, many passengers are walking between Terminal 2 and the airport lounge. The introduction of the golf cart service has significantly reduced the time required to reach the Aeromall. Around 5,000 passengers are availing themselves of this facility every day, and it has made internal passenger movement much faster and more convenient.”

Passengers said the facility has made transfers between terminals and the Aeromall quicker and more comfortable, especially during peak travel hours. Officials said it will continue to enhance passenger convenience as traffic at Pune Airport grows.