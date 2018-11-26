Kareena Kapoor Khan took our breath away in two glamorous black gowns. See pics

One of our favourite things about actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is her confidence in her style, because her looks are always on-point. Perfect example: On Sunday, Kareena attended the press conference and screening of Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend Of the Jungle wearing stunning black dresses. The always-daring star pulled out all the stops in voicing Kaa the python in the Hindi version of the awaited Mowgli drama, so she had an even bigger reason to put her best looks on.

Clad in a unique, and definitely plunging, Theia Couture dress, Kareena’s first beautiful look was head-to-toe black. While the sleek and polished design was a sweet nod to Kareena’s signature simple, minimalist style and regal demeanor, the plunging neckline gave the dress a bold and daring feel. This sexy plunging neckline style is one many stars -- including Malaika Arora and Neha Dhupia -- are wearing, and it looks like Kareena aced the trend. Kareena kept her accessories to a minimum and finished her red carpet look off with statement rings from Amrapali Jewels and Christian Louboutin heels. Refined and classic yet sexy.

At the The Mowgli: Legend Of the Jungle screening, Kareena made clear she’s never uncomfortable in what she’s wearing. Kareena is always daring to try new trends, as if they were made for her to flaunt, and she embraces the spotlight with ease. Case in point: Her second look involving a draped Mary Katrantzou gown was more adventurous, with plenty of mircro sequins, a strapless necklines, an abstract print and a side slit that reached as high as the thigh. Keeping accessories to a minimum again, Kareena wore a wet, slicked back hair look to maintain to that sexy aesthetic. Kareena’s stop-and-stare make-up added an edgy vibe to her look and paired gorgeously the glittery dress. With such a strong gaze -- dramatic eyeliner on both her upper and lower lids -- the star kept the rest of her look sleek with a nude-toned lipstick and golden bronze cheekbones.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 15:08 IST