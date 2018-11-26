Saif wanted me to play only the snake Kaa in Mowgli, says Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s voice-over as the shrewd python Kaa has got attention in the recently-released Hindi trailer of Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. Apart from her, other Bollywood actors who have lent their voices for the film - which is based on Rudyard Kipling’s classic The Jungle Book stories - include Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jackie Shroff.

Kareena spoke about her character and why she decided to say yes to the project. “Everybody has grown up watching The Jungle Book. Our whole youth has been about Mowgli, Bagheera, Baloo and other characters. These characters have actually lived with us. I think it’s amazing that now we are getting to see them on a global platform like Netflix,” she said at the red carpet of the film’s world premiere on Sunday.

Actors Christian Bale, Madhuri Dixit, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Freida Pinto, Kareena Kapoor and Director Andy Serkis at the launch of Netflix movie Mowgli. (PTI)

Talking about the character that she likes the most, the Veere Di Wedding star said that Kaa has been her favourite always. “When the project was just offered to me, Saif (Ali Khan) said he hoped that I was offered Kaa only. Because it’s a very powerful and unique character. So I am very honoured to be playing and lending my voice to this character,” she added.

Kareena further said that the experience was “very different”. “My fans have seen me doing girl-next-door roles. But, I have always tried to do something different and with this, everyone will be pleasantly surprised when they hear me playing Kaa.”

Actor Freida Pinto, Kareena Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit at the Hindi trailer launch of Mowgli. (PTI)

The actor - who has also recently turned into a radio jockey - said that now, it is all about content, which is available on different platforms. “As long as there is good content - and Netflix has been about good content - I cannot say no. The same happened when I was offered this role.”

So, is she open to doing web series as well?

“Of course!”, replied the ‘Takht’ star and added that it is great to see how well ‘Sacred Games’ - the crime thriller for which husband Saif has been gaining accolades - has been received.

“Wherever I go, people keep asking me when the second season is coming out,” she signed off.

Meanwhile, the timeless classic will be dubbed in different languages including Tamil and Telugu, owing to which fans will be able to see it in whatever language they prefer.

