Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor meet Batman Christian Bale at Mowgli world premiere in Mumbai. See pics

Members of the international and Indian cast of Netflix’s upcoming film, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, walked the red carpet at its world premiere in Mumbai on Sunday. Actors Christian Bale, Freida Pinto, Rohan Chand and Andy Serkis were joined by the starry members of the Indian voice cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Abhishek, who voices Bagheera in the Hindi version of the film, looked dapper in a blue suit-blue shirt combo. He’s also shaved off his beard, which had become a part of his look for a long time. His English counterpart, Bale, wore a black three-piece suit, and was accompanied by his wife, Sandra Blažić, who wore a green dress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at the world premiere of Mowgli.

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, who voice Baloo the bear and Nisha, Mowgli’s adoptive wolf mother, twinned in blue. Madhuri took to her Instagram to share a picture of the two of them together. “As the legend goes we have always got each other’s back! Our mission to save Mowgli look good while doing so is accomplished I think! @anilskapoor. Walking the carpet with Baloo in blue!” she captioned the picture.

Madhuri Dixit with her husband Dr Sriran Nene at the world premiere of Mowgli. (Viral Bhayani)

Anil reciprocated with a post of his own, which he captioned, “I guess we agreed upon safeguarding the Legend #Mowgli and wearing blue to the premiere or just a happy coincidence? With the radiant @madhuridixitnene a.k.a #Nisha.”

Anil was wearing a blue suit, which he paired with white sneakers, while Madhuri wore a blue dress. She was accompanied to the premiere by her husband, Sriram Nene.

Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned in a glittery slit dress. She also posed with the ladies of the film, Madhuri and Freida Pinto, who was wearing a sari. Freida was accompanied by her parents and sister to the premiere.

Director and actor Andy Serkis wore a green suit, keeping with the jungle theme of the event, and was accompanied by his wife and children, one of whom plays a small supporting role in the film.

Christian Bale, Rohan Chand, Andy Serkis’ son, Frieda Pinto and Serkis himself at the world premiere of Mowgli. (Viral Bhayani)

Also spotted at the premiere were Netflix alums, Radhika Apte, who starred in the horror miniseries Ghoul and the crime drama Sacred Games. She was with her husband, musician Benedict Taylor. Her Ghoul co-star, Manav Kaul was seen with former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Elli Avram. Radhika’s Sacred Games co-star Kubbra Sait was also present, as was Little Things actor Mithila Palkar.

Also seen was Freida’s Love Sonia co-star, Mrunal Thakur, who will be starring in Netflix’s upcoming Baahubali prequel series.

Anil Kapoor with Abhishek Bachchan at the premiere. (Viral Bhayani)

Earlier in the day, at a press conference, Bale and Abhishek - the two Bagheeras - posed with each other for the gathered photographers. Abhishek was wearing a brown jacket, black T-shirt and jeans, while Bale kept it just as casual with a blue shirt and track pants.

The two Baloos also posed together. Serkis and Anil Kapoor, who was wearing a baggy jacket over dark pants and sneakers, even growled at each other for the photographers.

Kareena, meanwhile, wore a long black dress and Freida wore a white jump-suit.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle will be released on Netflix on December 7. It will be given a limited theatrical release, beginning November 29, in the UK and the US.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 09:22 IST