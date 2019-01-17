Shloka Mehta’s lehengas from Isha Ambani wedding and haldi are simply stunning. These unseen pics are proof

Isha Ambani’s every fashion choice can make headlines. So it’s no surprise that her brother Akash Ambani’s fiancé Shloka Mehta’s looks from the high profile Ambani wedding has been well-documented too. You are likely familiar with the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga Isha Ambani wore for her wedding to Anand Piramal in Mumbai on December 12. Unsurprisingly, Shloka Mehta also wore an ethereal crystals and sequins-embellished lehenga designed by the fashion designer duo for the Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding. It’s easy to get lost in the dreamlike allure of Shloka Mehta’s wedding lehenga. The Abu Jani Sandeep Kholsa creation was an explosion of shimmer, sheen and sparkle and felt opulence. It saw the designers render their rich embellishments and detailed embroidery in the finest zari and vasli work on a soft peach ghagra. Shloka’s statement-making emerald and diamond jewellery was as over-the-top glam as her designer lehenga. See Shloka Mehta’s regal look from Isha Ambani’s wedding.

Of course, it’s not the only Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga Shloka Mehta wore at the Ambani wedding. At Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s handi ceremony, Shloka was seen in a lehenga covered in colourful embroidery and embellishments by the designer duo. The vibrant design was transformed by the designer’s use of stunning shades like canary yellow and fuschia pink, as well as the fine gota, zardosi and sequins details. While decadent soft and neutral palettes are here to stay for their classic and timeless appeal, Shloka Mehta’s bright, bold hues mark a fun departure from ubiquitous delicate tones. Her breathtaking earrings, necklaces and maang tika complemented the rich and radiant outfit. If her wedding lehenga saw an abundance of all sorts of artful embellishments, the haldi one was whimsical and fun-loving with its eclectic bohemian vibes. Check it out:

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 16:02 IST