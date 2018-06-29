What will Shloka Mehta wear at her engagement with Akash Ambani? We predict

We’ve been keeping very close track of all the designer lehengas Shloka Mehta has been wearing — from her elegant Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga to the heavily-embroidered Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla one. But the young entrepreneur will be wearing her most headline-making lehenga yet on Saturday, at her grand engagement ceremony with Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s elder son, Akash Ambani.

Per usual celebrity wedding lead-up, the label and style of Shloka’s lehenga are top secret — but speculation abounds. Is it Sabyasachi, who designed her pre-engagegment sangeet look, or family friends and Bollywood’s favourites, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, whose odds are looking good?

Well, we have some answers. What we are sure of is that Shloka’s lehenga will be the more traditional kinds, regardless of who the designer is. We’re expecting to see elements like vintage motifs, multiple layers of fabrics, layers and layers of embroidery, rich colour combinations and extremely intricate beading and embellishments that go into making a bespoke lehenga.

The other thing we know for sure? Shloka’s hair and make-up will be classic, minimal and emphasising the bride’s natural beauty and her best features.

With the Ambani engagement only hours away, it’s time to wade through all the excitement and finally get down to the fun part... Our predictions. We thought we’d share our final predictions for Shloka’s style before we see the great reveal on Saturday. Below are the top contenders:

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla) on Mar 27, 2018 at 10:39pm PDT

Manish Malhotra

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on May 20, 2018 at 10:11am PDT

Sabyasachi Mukherjee

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on Apr 26, 2018 at 8:31pm PDT

Anita Dongre

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on Jun 6, 2018 at 5:51am PDT

Tarun Tahiliani

A post shared by Tarun Tahiliani (@taruntahiliani) on Jun 6, 2018 at 8:01am PDT

Raw Mango

A post shared by RAW MANGO | SANJAY GARG (@raw_mango) on Jan 4, 2018 at 9:25pm PST

