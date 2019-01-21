Radhika Merchant’s stunning Sabyasachi lehenga at Isha Ambani wedding looks fit for a princess

Isha Ambani made her own statement amidst a series iconic celebrity brides, when she married businessman Anand Piramal on December 12 at Antilia, the Ambani’s luxurious family home in Mumbai. Unlike actors Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, who opted for red Sabyasachi lehengas for their weddings on December 2 and November 15, respectively, the Ambani heiress opted for an ivory and gold Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. If you thought Isha Ambani’s wedding lehenga was breathtaking, wait until you see the stunning lehenga Radhika Merchant wore at the Ambani wedding. Radhika Merchant — who is Isha’s younger brother Anant Ambani’s rumoured girlfriend — wore a princess-y lehenga by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding. On Saturday, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared photos of Radhika Merchant, where her wedding lehenga can be seen in all its glory. Take a look:

Radhika Merchant went for a classy Sabyasachi lehenga for Isha Ambani’s wedding — no need to upstage the bride, right? Like Shloka Mehta — the fiancé of Akash Ambani, who is the eldest son of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani — Radhika proved to be a stylish wedding guest at the high-profile Ambani wedding. Radhika Merchant looked flawlessly elegant in the billowing princess-inspired lehenga paired with a coordinating choli that dripped in embellishments and net dupatta. Adorned with chiffon appliqués, the hand-embroidered mint green tulle lehenga featured a plethora of crystal, silver glass beads and sequins.

Radhika Merchant’s wedding look was accessorised with a magnificent heritage choker featuring uncut diamonds and emeralds, a pair of statement earrings and maangtika, which helped Radhika Merchant look like royalty. Her wedding look is perfected with barely-there make-up and hair worn in elegant soft curls. Radhika Merchant’s romantic Sabyasachi lehenga is as beautiful as Ambani bride-to-be Shloka Mehta’s wedding lehenga, which was nothing short of regal. Take a look at the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga Shloka Mehta wore at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding:

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 12:40 IST