Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai show exactly why you should wear saree to weddings

While dressing up for a wedding can feel intimidating to most, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Shilpa Shetty and Kajol proved that they knew exactly what to wear for the recent high profile weddings. In case you hadn’t noticed, all of them wore sarees, in an array of styles. Katrina Kaif looked drop-dead gorgeous in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree at Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding reception in Mumbai on December 20, while Aishwarya Rai opted for a rich Sabyasachi saree for the Anand Piramal-Isha Ambani wedding on December 12.

From Alia Bhatt making sharara saree a thing in her show-stopping Manish Malhotra look at a friend’s wedding to Shilpa Shetty’s feather-light ruffled saree at a family wedding, there is no shortage of stunning celebrity wedding sarees. If you’ve already worn your go-to wedding guest lehenga to multiple ceremonies, now’s the time to give your wedding wardrobe a much-needed refresh. Whether you are headed to a day wedding or a fancy all-night affair, reach for sarees with cool, exciting upgrades, like ruffles, unexpected colours, and on-trend silhouettes. Read on to see 10 celebrities dressed to impress in sarees as a wedding guest. You’re sure to be the best-dressed guest at your next wedding with these fresh celebrity saree ideas:

Alia Bhatt wore a sharara saree by fashion designer Manish Malhotra to a friend’s wedding

Katrina Kaif wore a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s second wedding reception

Anushka Sharma wore a saree by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s reception

Deepika Padukone wore a saree by designer label, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding

Aishwarya Rai wore a Sabyasachi saree to the Anand Piramal-Isha Ambani wedding

Malaika Arora wore a saree by fashion designer Amit Aggarwal to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception

Kajol wore a Manish Malhotra saree to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding reception

Karisma Kapoor wore a Raw Mango saree to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding

Shilpa Shetty wore a saree by fashion designer Neetu Rohra to her sister-in-law’s wedding

Vidya Balan wore a Tarun Tahiliani saree to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding festivities

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 11:12 IST