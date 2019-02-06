Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty’s bold sarees make a statement. See pics

Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Vidya Balan’s saree looks prove now is the time to try something different. These stars have carved their own niches by staying true to their own unique senses of style and by mixing it with new fashion trends. Following along in their recent fashion looks has taught us it was high time to wear the saree in the most unexpected ways, without being wacky. For starters, take the example of this Masaba saree that Sonam Kapoor wore to promote her new film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. If you’re looking for polished style with a trend-led twist, these celebrity saree ensembles are it. From plenty of minimalist cool designs accessorised with statement belts to the unusual flash of colour and bold print, these sarees are easy sophistication to wear at any age.

Shilpa Shetty wearing a saree by New Delhi-based designer, Nidhi Malhan, a belt by ALDO shoes, jewellery by Advaeita Mathur’s label, Studio Metallurgy, and shoes by Truffle Collection India

Sonam Kapoor wearing a saree from designer Masaba Gupta’s label, House of Masaba, earrings by Amrapali Jewels and rings by jewellery label, Adih and Made

Vidya Balan wearing a saree from designer label, SVA Couture, jewellery by De’anma and shoes by Intoto

Kareena Kapoor wearing a saree from fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s label, House of Masaba, with jewellery by Curio Cottage and designer label, Sangeeta Boochra Silver Centrre

Malaika Arora wearing a saree by designer, Amit Aggarwal and jewellery from designer label, Farah Khan World

Parineeti Chopra wearing a saree by designer label, Sukriti & Aakriti

Dia Mirza wearing a saree by fashion designer, Payal Khandwala, and jewellery by label, Silver Streak

Regina Cassandra wearing a saree and jacket ensemble by designer label, Dev R Nil, with earrings by jewellery label, Hyperbole Accessories

Chitrangada Singh wearing a saree by fashion designer, Punit Balana, and earrings and ring from designer jewellery label, Motifs by Surabhi Didwania

Amrita Rao wearing a saree by designer label, Etika, with jewellery from Minerali Store

Amruta Khanvilkar wearing a saree by fashion designer Sonam Luthria and jewellery by designer label, Sangeeta Boochra Silver Centrre

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 10:03 IST