Tress talks: Cascading curls, long shiny hair and voluminous tresses all out of fashion, short is in

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 18:22 IST

Voluminous tresses, cascading locks and long hair are all out of fashion, while short hair-dos, shoulder-length styles, pixie cuts are in vogue this season. Some of our Bollywood divas are proof why you should adopt this style too. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone: The actor who has by and large been safe when it comes to her hairstyle, went for a dramatic chop in December as the award season began and has been making our hearts go aflutter furthermore ever since. We loved her black gown look at the Star Screen Awards, followed by the blue and white check dress she wore at one of Chhapaak’s promotional events.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: A trendsetter in many ways, an actor who even made pregnancy cool in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan cut her short and has been sporting a wavy look in recent times, including her latest film Good Newwz and its promotional events.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Priyanka Chopra’s overhaul in fashion also saw a change to her hairstyle when she chose shoulder-length hair to go with her street style or red carpet fashion. The actor opted for a short hair-do in her TV show, Quantico as well.

Taapsee Pannu: Taapsee’s curls seem to have a mind of their own and give her offbeat film role choices some character too. She has also experimented with wearing her hair the blow-dried way in waves but the shoulder-length curls are our all-time favourite.

Anushka Sharma: From experimenting with a pixie cut for a film (which was a wig), Anushka Sharma doesn’t shy away from wearing her character and carrying it off with panache. She now shows off her crowning glory in a shoulder-length and we love the youthfulness a haircut can add to one’s look.

Here’s how you can take care of your tresses and not be stressed by it regardless of the season:

DIY hair pack recipes: Use kitchen ingredients like eggs to make a hair pack to tame frizzy hair. Apply it on your hair generously from roots to the tips, and let it stay for 20-25 minutes. Then wash off with a mild shampoo.

Shea butter, coconut oil, olive oil: Olive oil is known to moisturise hair strands and brings back life to dull hair follicles. Also try a mixture of shea butter and coconut oil for your hair to keep them from getting dry and unmanageable in winters.

Honey and Yogurt: Honey is well-known to help with hair problems, yogurt is full of proteins that can prevent hair damage and even reduce split ends. It also naturally conditions the hair, making it soft and shiny. For damaged hair, mix 1 tbsp honey with yogurt and apply this on your hair and let it stay for a while. Rinse off your hair with a mild shampoo.

Hot water or cold water: One is bound to choose hot water to wash their with when it gets cold outside and cold water literally gives one the chills. Difficult as it may sound, the hot water could be doing more damage to your hair than you think. Hot water opens up pores and cleans out the hair follicles but over-usage causes hair to dry up and also makes them brittle, hence prone to hair fall and other (and completely avoidable) tress-related stress.

Be mindful that hot water is also causing your hair colour to run out faster than you and your hair stylist might have thought.

