Here’s how you can care for frizzy hair using these kitchen-shelf remedies

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:25 IST

While monsoon in India brings a smile on our face for a variety of reasons, one of the biggest beauty problems with the season is the high humidity, and what happens to our hair because of it. Frizziness, oily roots, split ends, and dull hair make you look like as if you are sporting a bird’s nest on your head.

Here are some DIY hair pack recipes to tame you hair without spending a bomb.

Eggs to the rescue

Add 1 tbsp of castor oil, 2 tbsp of honey, and one whisked egg yolk to form a smooth mixture. Apply it on your hair generously from roots to the tips, and let it stay for 20-25 minutes. Then wash off with a mild shampoo.

This mixture treats dry, frizzy and weak hair as eggs are packed with antioxidants that fix frizz while the presence of fatty acids provide nourishment to the follicles. Honey keeps the hair conditioned. Castor oil works as a natural conditioner and fills in damaged spots in the strands.

Coconut magic

Here’s another easy to make hair pack that can effectively boost hair health, leaving it soft and smooth. Add ½ tbsp of olive oil with ¼ tbsp of coconut milk and form a smooth paste. Apply it to your hair and cover it up to soak the goodness. Wash off with a mild shampoo.

Coconut milk is enriched with vitamin E and fats that combat damage while deeply conditioning your hair. Olive oil is known to moisturise hair strands and brings back life to dull hair follicles. baking soda and some water. Mix to form a smooth paste. Apply this mixture onto your hair and rinse off with a mild shampoo.

Avocado is rich in fatty amino acids which help hair hold on to natural moisture. Baking soda clarifies the scalp and ensures that proper pH balance is maintained. These ingredients help in accelerating the health of the hair and scalp.

Protect with protein

For damaged hair, mix 1 tbsp honey with yogurt for a smooth mixture. Apply this on your hair and let it stay for a while. Rinse off your hair with a mild shampoo.

While honey is very well known to help with hair problems, yogurt is full of proteins that can prevent hair damage and even reduce split ends. It also naturally conditions the hair, making it soft and shiny.

(Inputs by hair expert Arvind Poswal and dermatologist Nivedita Dadu)

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 10:46 IST