Hot or Cold water - Which one should you choose for your hair?

With the onset of winters in most parts of the country, one is bound to choose hot water to bathe with and eventually run it ones hair. Difficult as it may sound, the hot water could be doing more damage to your hair than you think.

Having said that, water at both temperatures has its role to play and subsequent benefits. It’s best to make a prudent choice and effectively extract the benefits for our hair care regime:

via GIPHY

Hot water:

Use this during the first wash because it’ll help open up pores and clean out the hair follicles well. Over-usage is best avoided as it causes frizz and makes the hair dry and brittle, hence prone to hair fall and other tress-related stress.

If you have colour-treated your hair, be mindful that hot water is causing the colour to run out faster making it last for a far lesser time than you and hair stylist thought.

Cold water:

Just thinking about letting cold water from the shower or tap touch your scalp may make you go ‘brrr’ but for better hair, this is just endurance exercise. Believe us!

Cold water ensures smoother hair by giving it a flat look (because no frizz here). It’s best to wash off the conditioner with cold water so that the product’s qualities get locked in your hair.

Do consult your stylist for the best product for your hair and try and use the shampoo and conditioner from the same family. Additionally, a hair serum is a good idea if you tend to spend too much time in the sun or amidst pollution. Take care!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 11:54 IST