Home / Fashion and Trends / Disha Patani, Beyonce, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor show how to stun in bright sequinned gowns

Disha Patani, Beyonce, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor show how to stun in bright sequinned gowns

Couturier Yousef Aljasmi has become a favourite with Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Celine Dion and even Beyonce. And the latest entrant to join the Yousef Aljasmi club is Disha Patani.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 08, 2020 11:55 IST
Alfea Jamal
Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
The latest entrant to join the Yousef Aljasmi club is Disha Patani.(All pictures: INSTAGRAM)
         

Couturier Yousef Aljasmi has become a favourite with Bollywood celebrities, and practically everyone has worn the designer who originally hails from Kuwait. Yousef Aljasmi has an haute couture and bridal wear brand too. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Celine Dion and even Beyonce. And the latest entrant to join the Yousef Aljasmi club is Disha Patani, who is all set to set the silver screen on fire with Malang which also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Hindustantimes

Disha Patani’s green shimmery sequinned sleeveless dress with the classic high neck, asymmetrical train and thigh-high slit we see in most of Aljasmi’s designs looked gorgeous. She had her hair in tight curls that we see Disha sport usually, green shimmery eyes and nude lips completed the look.

Hindustantimes

Sonakshi also wore a similar style gown in bright yellow, although her neckline was deeper on her sleeveless gown. She sported curls and strappy heels to complete the look.

Hindustantimes

Jacqueline’s silver version with its high neck and the single sleeve was our favourite by far, Jacqueline luscious mane was in loose waves at one side, while her thick eyelashes and rose pink lips completed the look perfectly.

Hindustantimes

While Beyonce’s yellow gown did not have the asymmetrical train but instead was just a full-length straight gown, the look was still great.

Hindustantimes

Celine Dion’s red version with the asymmetrical train was an exact replica of Disha’s also looked great on the My Heart Will Go On singer, whose blonde hair was in a neat straight bob.

Hindustantimes

In fact, the singer wore another deep red version of the dress, but the design for this was more similar to Sonakshi’s yellow version of the same gown.

Well, fashion experts do believe that sequins will have a big moment in 2020, and if we get to see such gorgeous outfits, we’re not complaining.

