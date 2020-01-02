Fashion face off: Five times Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone dressed like each other

fashion-and-trends

In this day and age, fashion has become highly inspired by celebrity fashion, global brands, global runway trends, movies, social media and more. And more often than not we see Bollywood celebrities donning similar styles, designers, labels, colours to their counterparts, and why is that? Mostly it is on account of sharing the same pool of stylists, sometimes they get inspired by their co-actors, sometimes it’s just a stylish coincidence. And in the face of the budding friendship between Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, we couldn’t help but notice that the two leading ladies have more often than not dressed very alike. Are the ladies taking a cue from each other’s style, or is this just a case of both of them being super fashionable. Here are the five times Alia and Deepika’s sartorial sense overlapped. Read on:

The Sabyasachi Saree

Luxury couturier Sabyasachi Mukerji is easily Deepika Padukone’s go-to designer, and the actor always wears his designs. She was recently spotted wearing a hand-painted multi-coloured abstract print saree by the designer which she wore will lots of jewellery. She sported long danglers and her signature bun. Not too long ago Alia too was spotted in a saree from the same collection, and while the colours on both the sarees shared the same brilliant hues, Alia’s had symmetrical stripes all over it, while Deepika’s had an abstract pattern. Alia too wore long danglers and had her hair up in a tight bun.

Pink and Black

Deepika in tulle is a sight for sore eyes, and at the Jio Mami Film Festival in October last year, she wore a gorgeous black and pink tulle gown. Giambattista Valli is another designer Deepika can’t seem to get enough of, and the gown with its black off-shoulder bodice and heavy layers of marshmallow pink tulle were also the international designer’s handiwork.

For the Filmfare Style awards, Alia wore the exact same colours with her Celia Kritharioti gown, only opposite. Her bodice was a nice marshmallow pink, while the bottom portion of her gown was black, and trailed behind the actor.

Bindi, Heavy earrings, tight bun and traditional attire

Alia’s Ekaya Banaras outfit and Deepika’s Raw Mango saree may be different, but the way both the ladies have been styled is quite identical. The heavy earrings, the bold colour palette of the ensemble, tight gelled back neat bun, defined eye make-up, with nude lips, in fact, even the pose! They look like identical versions of each other.

Suit up

Deepika is a frequent wearer of suits, and for Cannes last year she rocked a white and blue pin-striped tailored suit by Loewe, which she paired with bright orange shoes. Alia, on the other hand, has recently started wearing more of suits, and we absolutely loved this Prabal Gurung number she sported. Alia’s edgy suit was paired with bright blue heels. The cut, style and over-all styling of the two ladies was once again very similar. With minimal make-up and breezy waves completing their respective looks.

Sabyasachi again!

The actors were both spotted wearing similar Sabyasachi outfits, while Alia’s was the simple sea-green Bandhani kurta dupatta combo, Deepika’s pink version of the same Bandhani collection was a dress and cape combo.

Who do you think is inspiring whom?

