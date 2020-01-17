Kartik Aaryan tells Sara Ali Khan at Love Aaj Kal trailer launch: ‘Tu haan kar ya na kar, tu hai meri Sara’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 15:40 IST

Sara Ali Khan sent the nation into a frenzy when she admitted to having a huge crush on Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan, and expressed her desire to go on a date with him. While she has been fairly open about her feelings, he seems to shy away from talking about her.

At the trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal, a reporter asked Kartik to finally shed his shyness and clarify once and for all what was brewing between him and Sara. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor said, “Jab inhone national television pe bola tha, uss time mujhe inpe crush aa gaya tha. Tabhi main phir sharmane laga tha (When she confessed her crush on me on national television, I developed a crush on her. After that, I started getting shy).”

Kartik did not know how to answer the question. He said, “Jab bhi aap mujhse aise sawaal poochte hai ya inse aise sawaal poochte hai, toh jawaab kya dein? Inhone toh seedhe bol diya tha, main wahaan pe atak gaya tha ki main haan bolun ya… ‘Tu haan kar ya na kar, tu hai meri Sara (Whenever someone asks me or her such a question, what answer should we give? She directly said it on national television, I got stuck whether I should said yes or… ‘Whether you say yes or no, you are mine, Sara)’.”

Sara and Kartik will romance each other for the first time in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, a sequel to his 2009 hit of the same name. The film, which also stars newcomer Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda, is scheduled to hit the theatres this Valentine’s Day (February 14).

Sara and Kartik were asked what their Valentine’s Day plans were, and they revealed that they will celebrate by watching their film together. “Hum dono Love Aaj Kal dekhenge uss raat ko. (We will watch Love Aaj Kal together on Valentine’s night.) It’s a date night,” Kartik said.

